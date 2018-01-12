Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Friday that President Trump’s denigration of Haiti and African countries as “shithole” countries were “beyond unacceptable, beneath the office, and unrepresentative of the American people.”

The governor’s office responded to the president’s remarks in an email after several Democratic senators did so on the Senate floor on Friday. Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Montgomery) called on her colleagues to condemn Trump’s remarks.

Hogan, who is seeking reelection in November, has tried to distance himself from Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Maryland.

The governor refused to vote for Trump for president, instead casting a ballot for his father, former U.S. Rep. Larry Hogan Sr., who has since died. He criticized the president for his handling of the deadly violence in Charlottesville last year, saying that Trump’s response “wasn’t presidential.”

Democrats have repeatedly called on Hogan to denounce policies enacted by the Trump administration. He has opposed Trump’s positions on the Affordable Care Act, offshore drilling, and the Clean Power Plan, a federal regulation to curb greenhouse gas emissions that the Trump administration is repealing.