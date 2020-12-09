“This kind of fraud truly can happen to anyone, and we need to remain vigilant,” Hogan (R) tweeted.

Fallon Pearre, a spokeswoman for the state Labor Department, said the Maryland State Police and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General are investigating.

Ricci said the claims passed the initial verification process. They were later flagged, and no benefits were paid.

“Pre-pandemic, these claims actually would have been caught and flagged earlier,” Ricci said in a statement. “But given that there are minimal checks and balances around these federal pandemic programs, and people want us to pay claims as automatically as possible, the claims began to make their way through the system.”

Citing the ongoing investigation, Ricci declined to comment on whether the claims were made by more than one person.

This summer the state uncovered 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims that were part of an attempt to collect $501 million in benefits. In that scheme, fraudsters used personal information taken from national data breaches.

The fake claimants posed as out-of-state companies seeking federal benefits of up to $600 per week under a process that allows claimants to self-certify job loss, rather than have unemployment verified by the employer.

Pearre said there are 1,823 claims that have been flagged and are currently under review and verification.

Maryland’s Labor Department has been struggling for months to deal with a backlog of genuine unemployment claims triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the job losses that resulted from shutdowns.