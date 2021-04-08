“I am also a firm believer in second chances and understand that individuals who commit serious crimes, especially as juveniles, are capable of rehabilitation,” he said in a veto letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County). “Senate Bill 494, however, pertains to juveniles who have committed crimes so heinous that they are automatically charged as adults. . . . These are serious crimes that require the most serious of consequences, which is why a judge or jury sentences the individual to a lengthy determinate sentence, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without parole.”
The governor also rejected a bill that would apply the state’s prevailing wage law to more public works projects.
“Legislation such as this that arbitrarily inflates cost, impedes participation, and stifles competition — all at a higher price for taxpayers — is absolutely not in the best interest of the state,” Hogan wrote.
House and Senate leaders said the legislature plans to overturn the vetoes before lawmakers wrap up their 90-day session on Monday.
“These two bills bring increased fairness to our procurement and criminal justice systems,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I am confident the General Assembly will override these vetoes before we adjourn.”
Hogan also let 11 bills go into effect without his signature. They include the capital budget, two bills to expand access to voting and seven bills to reform the troubled unemployment insurance system, which left thousands of jobless residents waiting months without benefits at the height of the pandemic.