Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday vetoed eight bills passed this year by the Democratic-majority legislature in Annapolis, including measures designed to tighten who receives concealed handgun permits and to make it easier for people with criminal backgrounds to get jobs.

The Republican governor justified some of his vetoes by saying the proposed laws would have usurped his power and derided other legislation as misguided or unworkable. The General Assembly, where Democrats hold more than three-fifths of the seats in each chamber, will have an opportunity to override the vetoes when it reconvenes in January.

Hogan announced that he would let several pieces of high-profile legislation heralded by Democrats to become law without his signature, including a first-in-the-nation measure to curtail rising drug prices, a ban on foam packaging and a measure allowing gender-neutral drivers licenses.

The governor struck down a plan to let judges – rather than a panel of political appointees – make the final decision on who can have a concealed carry permit, saying the proposal to eliminate the panel would not reduce violent crime and “is just another in a long series of politically-motivated and ill-conceived power grabs.”

He also vetoed “ban-the-box” legislation that would have prevented many employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal history until after an initial job interview. In his veto letter, the governor said employers have the right to screen applicants’ criminal histories upfront.

A bill that would have expanded tuition breaks for immigrants also was vetoed, with Hogan saying it had been cast too narrowly and should benefit more students.

Another veto nixed a measure that would require $3.8 million annually from the state to develop bike lanes. Hogan wrote that the legislation was written in such a way that it created “unnecessary and costly bureaucratic hurdles, risks federal funding, and impedes our progress to improve transit services.”

Three other bills he vetoed dealt with collective bargaining, how railroads staff freight trains and processes for certain political appointments.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news