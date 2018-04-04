Maryland lawmakers on Wednesday approved the biggest incentive package, by far, in the state’s history, part of a $5 billion effort to lure Amazon to Montgomery County to build its second headquarters.

Backers of the plan, proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), said it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Del. Robert B. Long (R-Baltimore County).

The bill would give Amazon $3 billion in tax credits and exemptions, which the governor’s plan couples with $2 billion in promised transportation upgrades.

The 79-59 House vote came after a long debate about whether the state should provide such an unprecedented package to one company. The Senate voted 35 to 11 last month to approve the measure. It will now go to Hogan for his signature.

Opponents said the state shouldn’t compete with others to see which can give giant corporations the biggest break.

“Amazon is getting the gold mine and we’re getting the shaft,” said Del. Herb McMillan (R-Anne Arundel), describing the package as “corporate welfare.”

Critics of massive public subsidies say bidding wars among jurisdictions amount to a race to the bottom. Of the bids that have become public, Maryland’s is second only to New Jersey’s $7 billion. Many state and local governments have disclosed few details about incentives they have offered, citing the need to preserve confidentiality for competitive reasons.

Hogan administration officials say the $5 billion package would give the state a clear advantage over others trying to woo the second headquarters and its anticipated 50,000 jobs.

The governor’s office said that Amazon expects to make a decision by year’s end, and that the Maryland legislature’s approval of the incentive package will put the state ahead of others with legislative schedules that don’t allow them to do likewise.

(Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Of the final 20 locations on Amazon’s list of potential picks, three are in the Washington region, including Montgomery County, Northern Virginia and the District. The region did well in the initial round because of its well-educated workforce, its cultural diversity, and its proximity to the federal government and three airports, officials have said. It also benefited from an East Coast location that would complement Amazon’s main headquarters in Seattle.

Hogan administration officials said the package is modeled after a bill the General Assembly passed last session awarding a 5.75 percent tax credit to companies that create manufacturing jobs. In Amazon’s case, with 50,000 new jobs contemplated, that percentage generates huge numbers.

The state does not have to put up any money in advance. Instead, for 10 years it would divert back to Amazon a portion of employees’ paychecks that would have gone to state income taxes.

“This is a once-in-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery). “The worst thing that happens is we don’t lose anything. The best thing that happens is we gain 50,000 jobs.”

In other action in Annapolis on Wednesday, Hogan vetoed a bill that would strip the state Board of Public Works of its oversight of how state money is spent on school construction, calling the measure one of the General Assembly’s “most outrageous and irresponsible actions.”

Hogan called the measure, which would eliminate a decades-old process for prioritizing how and when schools are built and repaired, a “scam.”

The legislation would create a commission composed of appointees by the governor, Senate president and House speaker to approve school construction projects that are currently vetted by the Board of Public Works, which is made up of the governor, the state comptroller and the state treasurer.

Democratic leaders have said the legislation is designed to remove politics from the process. The original bill would streamline the process, and would require standards for school buildings and include a plan to spend $400 million a year on projects.

But Hogan suggested that Democrats were trying to politicize the process.

“When Marylanders are calling for more accountability and more oversight in education spending, this legislation attempts to do away with all oversight,” Hogan said at the start of the bimonthly Board of Public Works meeting.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) has opposed the legislation, attacking it as a product of the Democratic “machine” in Annapolis.

But Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D) said the change was necessary because the panel’s work on school construction has become “political theater” over the past three years.

Democratic leaders have said they plan to override the governor’s veto before adjourning on April 9.