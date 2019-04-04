Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, pictured during the Toner Prize Celebration on March 25, has issued four vetoes so far this year. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued his fourth veto of the year late Thursday, rejecting a bill that would create five permanent oyster sanctuaries that would be off-limits to Chesapeake Bay watermen.

The sanctuary bill was a top priority of House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel), and Hogan’s rejection of it sets the stage for a veto override fight with the General Assembly.

Busch’s chief of staff, Alexandra Hughes, said the legislature would take up the override on Friday morning.

Hogan said in his veto letter the bill was bad for watermen and ignored his efforts to find a compromise.

Environmentalists who supported the bill note the bay’s oyster population is currently at 1 percent of its historic highs. Oysters help filter the estuary and are key to its revival.

The sanctuary bill would prohibit any oyster harvesting on five waterways where large restoration projects are underway: Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River, the Tred Avon River, the St. Mary’s River and the Manokin River.

Friday morning’s veto override fight will be the fourth time in eight days the Democratic-controlled legislature will seek to overturn the Republican governor’s directives. Last week, lawmakers overrode Hogan’s veto of bills that create a $15 minimum wage, let school systems decide whether to start school before Labor Day and strip from the comptroller the authority to regulate tobacco and alcohol.

The General Assembly is entering the frenetic final push of its annual 90-day legislative session, which ends Monday at midnight.

Lawmakers also voted late Thursday to abolish a controversial board that decides who receives concealed carry gun permits, giving that responsibility to judges instead.

The Handgun Permit Review Board was created in 1972 to hear appeals when the Maryland State Police turned down someone’s request to carry a concealed gun. In recent years, gun-control advocates have questioned whether a politically appointed board was the right way to hear appeals. Hogan appoints the board’s members.

