Each bill had been hailed by criminal-justice advocates as having the potential to make policing in the state fairer and more transparent, and to make it easier to identify police misconduct and discipline the officers responsible.

But Hogan wrote in a veto letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) that the legislation “would undermine the goal that I believe we share of building transparent, accountable, and effective law enforcement institutions and instead further erode police morale, community relationships and public confidence.”

“This will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state,” the letter said. “Under these circumstances, I have no choice but to uphold my primary responsibility to keep Marylanders safe — especially those that live in vulnerable communities most impacted by violent crime — and veto these bills.”

Hogan will allow the two other bills in the police-accountability package to become law without his signature. One puts in place a process to return the Baltimore City Police Department to local control for the first time since 1860. The other shifts the investigation of police-involved fatalities from local authorities to an independent unit in the state Attorney General’s Office and bans police departments from acquiring surplus military equipment.

Ferguson and Jones considered the passage of police accountability legislation a top priority of the 2021 legislative session, and Jones herself sponsored the repeal of the officers’ bill of rights.

Ferguson said in a statement that the Senate will begin the process of overriding the vetoes on Saturday, two days before the legislature is slated to adjourn. The House, which was in session Friday night, voted 95-42 to override the veto of Jones’s bill less than two hours after it was announced.

“This is not anti-police legislation, this is equality and fairness legislation,” said Del. Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard) said before voting to override.

“This was painstakingly put together for Black and brown folks in our state,” she said, reciting the names of more than a half dozen Maryland residents who were killed after interactions with police. “It’s time for police officers who don’t follow the proper law to pay the consequences.”

During a news conference earlier Friday, Ferguson called the bills “one of the most significant, and transformative packages of reform of law enforcement in the country, and certainly, what matters more, is in the history of Maryland.”

“Fundamentally, that is the objective, that every member of our community has a right to feel safe,” Ferguson said. “I think this moves us along that trajectory.”

The legislation, nearly 10 months in the making, was spurred by the death of George Floyd and other unarmed Black men and women across the country at the hands of police.

Advocates who for years have asked lawmakers to make sweeping changes to how police do their jobs and how they are disciplined said they were happier with some of the outcomes than with others.

Dayvon Love, the director of public policy for a think tank promoting Black empowerment, said lawmakers deserve an “A-plus” for the passage of the transparency bill named to honor Anton Black, a 19-year-old college student who died in 2018 after being restrained by an officer in small police department on the Eastern Shore.

Black’s family spent months trying to get information about Black’s death, and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. No police were charged with wrongdoing.

Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery), who sponsored legislation in Black’s memory for the past three sessions, said the bill’s passage a “victory for the movement around police transparency and accountability.”

But Love, whose Baltimore-based organization is called Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, gave a “C” grade to the bill that repeals and replaces the officers’ bill of rights. He said Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability, which consists of 90 advocacy groups, wanted community oversight of police discipline. The bill allowed for community participation in disciplinary cases, but civilians do not control the process.

“Having repealed it is a net positive, but for there not to be substantive community oversight makes the passage of it disappointing,” Love said.

Clyde Boatwright, president of the state’s Fraternal Order of Police, said his members are most concerned about the new use-of-force standards, which some experts have described as among the strictest in the country.

“We have some serious concerns about the use of force language and the fact that police officers who violate the use of force standard are subject to criminal penalties, to jail time,” he said.

Boatwright said the replacement of the bill of rights creates a different disciplinary process for officers accused of wrongdoing but still allows officers to have due process, which is what the union pushed for.

The new disciplinary process would not take effect until July 1, 2022.

The process of developing the legislation began last summer, when the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee held hearings on several proposed bills. At the same time, Jones created a work group to recommend legislative proposals to the House Judiciary Committee.

During the legislative session, each chamber came up with drastically different proposals, with the Senate initially approving nine bills and the House passing an omnibus measure sponsored by Jones.

Over the past week, leaders from the two chambers agreed to meld the nine bills from the Senate into four.

The measures included the statewide use-of-force policy, which prioritizes de-escalation tactics and imposes a criminal penalty for excessive use of force; a statewide body camera mandate; a restriction on no-knock warrants; and a change to the state’s public information laws to open some complaints against police officers to public view.

The legislation also shifts the investigation of police-involved fatalities from local authorities to an independent unit in the state Attorney General’s Office; and bans police acquisitions of surplus military equipment.

Jones’s House bill, meanwhile, was pared down to focus on the creation of a new process for disciplining officers. It formed an administrative charging committee, made up of a panel that includes civilians, that would decide whether an officer should be internally disciplined and what type of discipline should be given.

A police chief could not impose a lower discipline than what the committee recommends.