Hogan warned weeks ago that high unemployment and widespread economic pain made it unlikely he would approve any legislation that forced the state to spend more money. Maryland has already spent as much as $2 billion on the pandemic and seen losses so large that the state could lose 15 percent of its annual revenue by the end of June.

The $4 billion annual price tag for the education plan, known as Kirwan, made it a prime target of his veto pen.

The Democratic-controlled legislature approved the plan in mid-March by a margin large enough to override his veto, before the spread of the virus forced it to abbreviate the annual lawmaking session.

The legislature also passed several new taxes to help pay for the plan, including a tax on digital downloads such as Netflix and video games, a corporate tax change intended to bring in tens of millions each year, a new tax on vaping products and a doubled tax on cigarettes. It also passed a first-in-the-nation proposal to tax the targeted digital advertising on giant online platforms such as Facebook and Google.

The governor vetoed each of them.

“With our state in the midst of a global pandemic and economic crash, and just beginning on our road to recovery, it would be unconscionable to raise taxes and fees now,” Hogan wrote.

Democrats who lead the General Assembly — and who worked for years to craft the education overhaul — condemned the governor's decision as shortsighted.

“While we are in the midst of a public health and economic crisis of an extraordinary magnitude, stopping progress on education and school construction puts us even further behind,” House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore City) said in a statement minutes after the veto was issued. “We know that there are students across this State that are losing millions of hours of learning. The result of this shortsighted action is Maryland will continue to graduate students that are not ready for the real world.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) added, “He chose to foreclose hope, leaving Maryland families and historically black colleges and universities with an open question for the future.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the state’s economy, Hogan was an outspoken critic of the plan and its eventual $4 billion annual price tag.

Democratic lawmakers said the state’s public education system needed an overhaul because of generations of disparities and conditions that left the state’s once vaunted school system slipping into mediocrity.

The bill set in place a 10-year plan to expand prekindergarten; increase funding to schools with a high percentage of poor, special-education or limited-English students; raise teacher pay and increase standards; and add programs to ensure that students are prepared for college and careers.

Its goals were ambitious — ensuring that every child is prepared for college or work by the end of the 10th grade (no later than the end of the 12th grade); raising student performance to among the best in the world; and eliminating achievement gaps based on race, ethnicity and income.

It was the first major overhaul on education policy by a state since Massachusetts — regarded as the nation’s gold standard on public education — approved legislation nearly three decades ago.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is involved with a decades-long court case over the disparities in Maryland, urged the legislature to override the governor, saying the veto “means that tens of thousands of children will continue to attend substandard schools that do not meet the state’s constitutional guarantee of a ‘thorough and efficient’ education.” The General Assembly can reverse Hogan’s veto with a three-fifths majority and has opened each of its recent legislative sessions by overriding some of his decisions.