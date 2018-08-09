Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has won the endorsement of a union that four years ago supported his Democratic opponent and financed a $500,000 last-minute push against him.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America is the fourth union that traditionally backs Democrats but is supporting Hogan (R) this year.

LIUNA, a construction trades union, did not endorse the Republican governor during the primary season. It supported state Sen. Rich Madaleno (D-Montgomery), who lost the six-way Democratic primary to former NAACP chief Ben Jealous.

A spokesman for the union said it is backing Hogan because of his emphasis on building roads and bridges – particularly his $9 billion proposal to add toll plans to Maryland’s most congested highways.

“When we endorse a candidate, we look far beyond his or her political affiliation,” LIUNA President Terry O’ Sullivan said in a statement. “What matters is whether or not a candidate supports us in our mission of creating better lives for working families.”

Working-class residents have been a key focus of this year’s competitive race for governor. On the campaign trail, Jealous has emphasized plans for a $15 minimum wage and universal health care, among other policies. Hogan has more broadly promised to seek tax policies that benefit working families.

LIUNA represents about 3,000 workers in Maryland and more than 500,000 worldwide, according to the organization and Hogan’s campaign.