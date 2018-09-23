Supporters leave after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford spoke during a reelection campaign kickoff at the Union Jack's British Pub on Saturday, June 9 in Annapolis. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will launch the third million-dollar ad buy of his reelection campaign Monday with a family-centered spot highlighting his record on issues important to women.

The ad features one of the most effective surrogates from Hogan’s upset win four years ago — his wife’s daughter, Jaymi Sterling.

Hogan (R) used Sterling in 2014 to combat ads that he said falsely portrayed him as “anti-woman.” Starting Monday, Sterling and her baby daughter, Nora, will appear in a spot highlighting two bills signed by Hogan that were championed by women’s groups. One bill strengthens Maryland’s pay-equity laws, and the other removes co-payments for birth control.

Sterling, a 37-year-old prosecutor whose mother, Yumi, married Hogan 14 years ago, tells viewers that “when Nora gets older, I’ll make sure she knows that my dad, her pop-pop, stood up for her and every other woman.”

On Friday, Democratic challenger Ben Jealous criticized the governor for having six women in his 23-member Cabinet, pledging that, if elected, his would be at least 50 percent female.

The Jaymi Sterling spot is part of a seven-figure ad buy, Hogan campaign spokesman Doug Mayer said. The campaign has used $3.5 million for television advertising since the June 26 primary, more than 30 times what the cash-strapped Jealous campaign has spent.

Additionally, the Republican Governors Association has bought more than $1 million in attack ads on Hogan’s behalf.

Jealous, a former president of the NAACP, trailed Hogan by double digits in a recent Goucher poll and has raised $9 million less than the incumbent governor.

He says he is running a nontraditional campaign that relies heavily on grass-roots activism and turning out many Democrats who normally vote sporadically. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1 in Maryland.

The Jealous campaign announced Sunday that it purchased its first television time in the more vote-rich and costly market reaching the Washington suburbs. The campaign put $50,000 behind the advertisement, which describes Jealous’s tenure at the NAACP and later as a venture capitalist.