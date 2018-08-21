Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is the first candidate to go up on the airwaves in the governor’s race, putting what his campaign said Tuesday is more than $1 million behind an ad that highlights toll and tax reductions under his tenure.

The ad for Hogan (R) is scheduled to air statewide starting Wednesday, his campaign staff said, and hits many of the same pocketbook issues that propelled the governor’s upset win in Democrat-leaning Maryland four years ago.

The new spot heightens an advertizing blitz underway from the Republican Governor’s Association. The RGA has already aired more than $1 million in attack ads against Hogan’s Democratic challenger Ben Jealous, the former chief of the NAACP.

So far, the Democrats have not responded on air. A spokesman for the Jealous campaign on Tuesday declined to say when Jealous ads would begin airing in the state.

Hogan has governed as a moderate and embraced several initiatives pushed by Democrats, including laws to lower the cost of health care, ban the natural-gas extraction technique known as fracking and extend free community college to some students. Recent polls show he has approval ratings above 70 percent and a large advantage over Jealous headed into the fall election, despite Democrats’ 2 to 1 voter registration advantage in the state.

Hogan’s first campaign ad opens with the image of his Democratic predecessor, Martin O’Malley, and describes some of his tax policies since taking office - repealing the so-called “rain-tax,” reducing tolls across the state and pushing for income tax breaks for some retirees.

The ad also includes some questionable claims. Hogan says he has delivered $1.2 billion in tax, toll and fee relief, a figure that includes tax credits that will take effect in the future, tax relief pushed by Democrats in the General Assembly and approximately $240 million the U.S. Supreme Court ordered returned to taxpayers because some residents were illegally double-taxed. Hogan campaign spokesman Scott Sloofman said the governor considers the Supreme Court decision in the Wynne case validation of his opinion that Maryland residents were overtaxed.

Hogan’s new ad also claims “we have not had a single tax increase the entire time that I’ve been governor.”

In fact, several Maryland taxes have increased over the past few years, including automatic increases to the state’s gas tax, higher state taxes for some residents because of last year’s federal tax overhaul, and a $390 million state-level tax on insurance companies backed by Hogan to help stabilize the state’s health insurance market.

Sloofman said the governor had no control over the automatic tax increases, attempted to mitigate the impact of federal tax changes on state tax bills and pointed out that insurance companies had previously been paying that $390 million tax to the federal government.