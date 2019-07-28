The outrage in Democratic Maryland over President Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijiah Cummings (D) veered Sunday toward a new target: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan, a frequent Trump critic who considered challenging the president in the 2020 primary, delivered a muted response on Saturday to Trump’s tweets, which Democrats and many Baltimore residents roundly condemned as a racist attack on African Americans in Maryland’s largest city.

Trump described the district represented by Cummings, who as chair of the House Oversight Committee has taken a lead role in investigating the president, as a “rodent infested mess” where “no human” would want to live.

In a statement delivered by his spokesman, Hogan said: “Baltimore City is truly the very heart of our state, and more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere.”

On social media, where the Twitter hashtag #WeAreBaltimore was still trending strong Sunday, Hogan’s critics called the govenor “weak” and “gutless” for not delivering a forceful rebuke to the president.

“Where are you @LarryHogan?” wrote one commenter. “As a long time tax paying constituent, I want to know.”



President Trump speaks in the Oval Office Friday (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

“Be a leader and stand,” another commenter wrote.

Hogan, who was elected chairman of the National Governors’ Association in Salt Lake City, UT. on Friday, was traveling Sunday and wasn’t available for an interview, spokesman Michael Ricci said.

“The governor believes we need to be focused on solving problems and finding common ground rather than resorting to attacks,” Ricci said, in an email. He said Hogan is likely to address Trump’s tweets more fully on Monday.

His deputy, Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R), directly chided Trump in his own statement on Saturday. “Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, I have substantial policy differences with Congressman @RepCummings,” tweeted Rutherford, who is African American, like Cummings. “However, I hope your criticism is not directed at the many good and hard working people who live in the district.”

Since being elected in deep-blue Maryland in 2014, Hogan has cast himself as someone who takes principled stands — a “regular guy” who beat back cancer in 2015 and works across the partisan aisle to do what he thinks is best for the state’s 6 million residents.



House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

But the 63-year-old governor has also frequently lashed out at Democrats, especially in fights over spending priorities and taxes.

Earlier this month, Hogan joined a small group of other Republicans in condemning Trump’s suggestion that four Democratic congresswomen of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Talib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) — “go back” to the “corrupt”places they came from. All four are American citizens and only Omar was born outsde the United States.

Hogan said those comments “were terrible and very unbecoming of a president. Totally inappropriate.”

At other times, Hogan has consciously avoided the fray.

In announcing in June that he would not challenge Trump for the Republican Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, the governor said his decision was driven by his desire to govern without being pulled into an unpredictable political maelstrom that would keep him away from Annapolis.

“We need to have a bigger tent and find a way to get things done,” Hogan said. “We need some civility and bipartisanship.”

Hogan struck a moderate tone when accepting his position as chair of the governors association. His first act, he announced, would be to launch a yearlong initiative focused on fixing the nation’s crumbling infrascture.

“One of the things that makes Americans so special is that when we see something that’s broken, we fix it,” he said, in a video clip posted to his Twitter account. “Or, at least we try to.”

Some commenters on the post, however, were focused on Baltimore.

“And yet here you are hiding like a coward when the man you worship, the #RacistInChief bashes West Baltimore because it’s not a majority white community,” one commenter wrote. “A REAL governor would stand up for their state.”

Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore’s city council president, was more neutral.

“I think the Governor would have been better to condemn it,” Scott (D) told CNN. “But I’m not going to bicker back and forth.”

