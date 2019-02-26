A white lawmaker from Harford County who was accused of using a racial slur to describe a legislative district in Prince George’s County has been stripped of her leadership position and will undergo sensitivity training, the House Speaker’s office announced on Tuesday.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, a Democrat, apologized to the House Democratic Caucus on Tuesday morning. During an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar in late January, she allegedly told another white lawmaker, in front of colleagues, that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate last fall he was door-knocking in a “n----- district.”

House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) said in a statement that he met with Lisanti on Tuesday morning to express his “extreme disappointment and concern over her irresponsible and hurtful actions.”

He told her that she would no longer chair the Unemployment Insurance Subcommittee of the House Economic Matters committee, “as I believe that leaders in the House need to be able to bring people together, not tear them apart.”

Lisanti, 51, told The Washington Post earlier this month that she “didn’t recall” using the racial slur. On Monday night, she met behind closed doors with leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and apologized for the comment — but said she did not remember making it, according to two lawmakers who attended the meeting.

A second-term lawmaker, Lisanti previously served two terms of the Harford County Council and worked as city manager in Havre de Grace.



Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

