Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, who died Sunday, will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House next week.

Public visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. next Tuesday, his family announced in a statement. The Anne Arundel Democrat was Maryland’s longest-serving speaker.

His funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis.

There will be a public reception after the funeral from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

His family asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Annapolis High School, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and St. Mary’s High School.

Busch, a coach and teacher, was a mentor to many in the General Assembly. Maryland’s 90-day legislative session adjourned Monday in his honor.

Read more:

Maryland’s three top leaders have faced life-threatening illnesses. Now, two of them are mourning.

‘We lost our speaker’: Maryland lawmakers mourn Busch as session adjourns

Here's what passed, and what didn’t, this legislative session

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news