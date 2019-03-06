A bill that would allow terminally ill patients to legally obtain a lethal dose of medicine to end their lives advanced in the Maryland House of Delegates on Wednesday, setting the stage for what will likely be a dramatic vote on Thursday.

It is the first time — after three attempts in recent years — that the legislation will be debated on the floor of either chamber of the Maryland General Assembly.

The bill moved forward without any debate or discussion, even though there is both strong support and strong opposition in the House to making Maryland the seventh state to allow patients to get assistance in ending their own lives.

Minority Leader Nicholaus Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), one of the lead critics of the bill, said he would share his concerns when the legislation is taken up Thursday.

“I’m feeling very, very optimistic,” said Del. Shane Pendergrass (D-Howard), the lead bill sponsor. “But until we see the votes, I don’t say that I’m confident.”

Maryland is one of dozens of states where advocates have pushed in recent years to enact right-to-die legislation. Momentum began building after the highly-publicized 2014 death of Brittany Maynard, a 29-year-old California woman with terminal brain cancer who moved to Oregon to legally end her life. Since then, six states, including California, Vermont and Washington, as well as the District, have enacted measures.



Del. Shane Pendergrass (D-Howard), at a 2015 rally in support of a bill allowing doctors to prescribe lethal doses of drugs to terminally ill patients. Then-state Sen. Jamie Raskin (D-Montgomery), is on the left, and Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick) is on the right. (Brian Witte/AP)

Pendergrass introduced the bill in Maryland for three years, from 2015 to 2017. Each time, it died in committee.

The strongest opposition to the legislation has come from Catholic organizations. Maryland, which has deep Catholic roots, would be the southernmost state to adopt a right-to-die law. Public support for such measures has grown in the state in recent years, according to polls.

Kipke said he plans to offer a “serious argument” against the bill on Thursday.

If the House votes to approve the bill, it would move to the Senate. If it passes there, it would go to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who could choose to sign it, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

“We’re going to offer arguments as to why this isn’t the right policy for Maryland,” Kipke said. “All Marylanders want a compassionate and dignified end of life, and we have those options today in our state and if people don’t have access to that, that’s what we need to work on.”



House Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel) (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The House advanced the bill on the first day Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford) appeared to the House chamber since her colleagues voted to censure her last Thursday. Lisanti, who used a racial slur to describe a majority-black legislative district in Prince George’s County, missed the legislative sessions on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Read more:

Poll: Marylanders strongly favor $15 wage, Styrofoam ban, assisted suicide

She fought cancer and Congress for D.C.’s right-to-die law. Would she be able to use it?

Effort to legalize assisted suicide fails — again — in Maryland

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news