Michelle Madaio, left, and Lisa Klingenmaier, assistant director of advocacy for Catholic Charities in Baltimore, rally Thursday in Annapolis for lawmakers to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of legislation requiring paid sick leave. (Brian Witte/AP)

Maryland’s legislature on Thursday took its first step toward overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a 2017 sick-leave bill, with the House voting 88-52 to enact the measure despite strong objections by the Republican leader.

The legislation moves next to the Senate, where supporters have no votes to spare. Last year, the bill passed with exactly enough votes for a veto-proof majority, and some Democrats who backed the bill then appear to be wavering.

The sick-leave measure would require businesses with at least 15 workers to offer five paid sick days a year. Hogan has proposed an alternative plan that would apply to employers with at least 25 workers.

Eight states — Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, Vermont, Arizona, Washington and Rhode Island — as well as smaller jurisdictions that include the District and Montgomery County, have enacted paid sick-leave laws.

In the House, Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County) argued that the vetoed measure is “too prescriptive” for businesses and would infringe on workers’ privacy by allowing employers to require verification when employees seek more than two consecutive days off for illness or to deal with domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking.

Szeliga encouraged lawmakers to instead consider Hogan’s proposal, which would allow workers to use sick leave with no questions asked.

“There’s a better way to do this,” she said.

Del. Cheryl D. Glenn (D-Baltimore City), who said she is a survivor of domestic abuse, spoke in support of the veto override, saying the measure was important to ensure that victims can take time off work when they need it.

“I’m the face of so many others who can’t stand here today,” she said. “We can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good when we look at this issue.”

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) has said he believes he can muster the votes for an override in the Senate.

In a statement, Hogan press secretary Shareese Churchill dismissed the House vote as “largely a political exercise.”

“Marylanders are more interested in good policy than partisan politics, and there is still time to get this right,” the statement said.