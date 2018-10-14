Montgomery County executive Isiah Leggett (D) said he is endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous but won’t campaign on his behalf against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. (Jeffrey MacMillan/Jeffrey MacMillan)

After hesitating for months, Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous.

But Leggett says he will not campaign against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whom he counts as a personal friend and as a supporter of Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction.

Leggett, the former chair of the state Democratic Party, said in an interview that he made an impromptu announcement that he was supporting the entire Democratic ticket at a fundraiser Saturday hosted by Democratic county council candidate Gabe Albornoz in Kensington.

The executive had said in July that he was not ready to endorse Jealous due to concerns about how the Democratic nominee’s stances on taxes and school funding would affect Montgomery, a liberal county of about 1 million people whose per capita income is among the highest in the state.

Leggett said he decided to endorse after numerous discussions with Jealous and his running mate Susie Turnbull about the candidate’s stances on the issues of school funding, bringing Amazon’s next headquarters to Montgomery County, and taxes.

He said while Jealous is “still evaluating on the tax things,” the candidate has softened his position on school funding formulas and has indicated his support for Amazon. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post).



Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, left, and Republican candidate, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, shake hands before participating in a debate. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

“We worked the differences out with Ben and I feel satisfied where we are,” Leggett said Sunday. “Many Democrats are probably wiping their brows and saying, ‘Thank you.’ “And some are saying, what took you so long?”

Leggett said Jealous, who trails Hogan by 20 points in a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, has a “very difficult, uphill battle” to the governor’s mansion. He also said he would not work against Hogan, who has spent millions in an all-out effort to become the first GOP governor reelected in Maryland since 1954.

“Larry Hogan and I are good friends,” Leggett said. “He’s supported the county on a number of important issues — Marriott, the Amazon proposal, to the Purple Line and a host of other things he’s done. I cannot, nor will I in any way shape or form, campaign against him. I’m just for Ben and the Democratic Party.”

Leggett said Hogan’s campaign was aware of his decision to endorse Jealous, but that he has not spoken to the governor directly about it.

He declined to say whether he thinks Jealous — who defeated Leggett’s longtime friend Rushern L. Baker III , the Prince George’s County executive, in the June Democratic primary — would be a better governor than Hogan.

“That’s a good question,” Leggett said. “I’m simply for the Democratic nominee.”