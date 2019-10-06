A storm is brewing on the brick-paved sidewalks of this historic county seat — and local officials say Washington politics are to blame.

Four-term Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in May cancelled a public meeting on his office’s longtime practice of cooperating with federal immigration agents, saying attendees had grown “disruptive.” In July, the sheriff’s office was sued for allegedly racially profiling an undocumented Latina grandmother.

On Sunday, two dueling rallies involving national organizations are scheduled blocks away from each other in typically quiet downtown Frederick, a fast-changing city of 71,000 about 50 miles from Washington, D.C.

The demonstrations are the latest example of local jurisdictions clashing over whether to cooperate with federal immigration agencies as the Trump administration diverts billions to fund a border wall and slashes the cap on refugees.

“People are having a visceral reaction to the divisiveness of the nation,” Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said last week. “It’s tearing our county apart.”

In Baker’s Park, a group will gather to support the agreement forged by Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R) 11 years ago, which allows federal agencies to call on local law enforcement officials to enforce immigration-related orders. The 287 (g) program has led to the deportation of more than 1,500 Frederick residents, authorities say, the vast majority of them undocumented.

Scheduled speakers include Thomas Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Dan Stein, president of the Washington-based Federation for American Immigration Reform, which supports President Trump’s immigration polices and has been designated as a hate group with links to white supremacists by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Walking distance away, the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland, in conjunction with the ACLU of Maryland, is hosting a competing “unity rally” with the aim of “celebrating [the] immigrant community.”



Jenkins testifies before the House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on use of ICE detention at Capitol Hill, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The protests mark a boiling point in a politically tense year for Frederick County, a growing jurisdiction that was once a Republican stronghold but has turned bluer as residents arrive from suburbs closer to Washington.

Trump narrowly won the county in 2016. Two years later, Attorney General Brian Frosh and U.S. Sen. Benjamin Cardin, both Democrats, edged ahead of their Republican opponents, and the county council won a Democratic majority.

And while Jenkins (R) successfully fended off Democratic challenger Karl Bickel, the sheriff won with less than 52 percent of the vote, compared to 63 percent in 2014 against the same candidate.

Jenkins’ commitment to 287 (g), which allows local jails to screen inmates for immigration violations, earned him the Fox News title of second-toughest immigration sheriff in the country and was a flash point during last year’s election.

In May this year, Jenkins cancelled an annual public forum on the program, arguing that attendees in the past had become “disorderly, disruptive,” the Frederick News Post reported. The decision prompted sharp criticism from RISE, which filed a complaint to a state board calling for the meeting to be reinstated.

The group, represented by the ACLU, also filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office in July, alleging that officers racially profiled Sara Medrano, an undocumented Frederick resident who was stopped by police for an alleged broken tail light while driving her daughter and two grandchildren.

According to the complaint, Medrano was questioned about her immigration status and detained for more than an hour, while the officers reportedly attempted to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Medrano, who was later allowed to return home, says neither tail light on her vehicle was broken.

“The discriminatory behavior that Ms. Medrano experienced is not an isolated event,” the lawsuit states, citing several other alleged instances of Frederick residents being detained “without reasonable suspicion or probable cause.”

In August, the county council voted to audit the cooperation between the sheriff’s office and ICE, with the aim of examining the cost of their collaboration to taxpayers. Keegan-Ayer, the council president, said the audit is routine, noting that it received bipartisan support in the council. But Jenkins disagreed.

“The audit is entirely unnecessary,” he said in an interview. “The county council and county executive... have chosen to listen to a minority of opposition who don’t trust me, don’t like me.”





Proponents and opponents to a bill designating legal funding for undocumented residents, at a 2018 council meeting in Montgomery County. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Adding fuel to the fire are accusations of “outside influence.”

RISE coordinator Juliana Downey said the group decided to organize its Sunday rally when members saw the anti-immigrant organization Help Save Maryland, which is based in neighboring Montgomery County, seeking support for Jenkins on Facebook.

“We need to organize a Support Rally for Sheriff Jenkins in Frederick County,” the group wrote in a post dated Aug. 5. “He is under assault and thinks it would BE a good idea if we organize something in support of the great work he and his law enforcement agents have done.”

Jenkins — who was listed as a speaker for an immigration-related protest co-organized by Help Save Maryland last month, but did not attend — denied any involvement in the planning of Sunday’s rally.

The permit for the event says it is being hosted by the Republican Club of Frederick County , but current club president Marie Fischer said the group is not behind the rally and that a former president, Mark Schaff, filed the application under the club’s name. (Schaff confirmed this.)

The club’s board decided not to endorse the event because they felt the speakers’ list lacked racial diversity, said Fischer, who is black.

Downey, the RISE coordinator, accused Republicans of trying to dodge responsibility for . “bringing outside white supremacists into the county.”

Local officials say they have concerns that parties on both sides are being influenced by external groups, but Sergio España, the director of engagement and mobilization at the ACLU of Maryland said RISE reached out to them, not the other way around.

“The new generation of Frederick residents have more access to information and to other communities,” España said. “They are the folks leading this.”

Elsewhere in the Washington area, local governments in jurisdictions such as Prince George’s, Fairfax, and Montgomery counties recently have curtailed their cooperation with ICE, which already was far more limited than what the 287(g) program entails.

In Frederick, any change in cooperation would be up to Jenkins.

Both Keegan-Ayer, the council president, and County Executive Jan Gardner (D) declined to state whether they supported the 287 (g) program. They said they would not be attending either rally this Sunday, citing family commitments.

“Our immigration system is broken,” Keegan-Ayer said. “We need to fix it, but that’s not something we can do at a local level.”

Gardner said: “This is a very complicated issue and a lot of it is beyond my authority.” She added that residents with strong views should approach members of Congress or Jenkins himself. The sheriff showed no sign of budging.

“Listen, they can apply all the pressure they choose to apply,” he said gruffly. “As long as I’m in the position, I won’t change my mind . . . I’m planting my flag on this hill.”

