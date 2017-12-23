ROCKVILLE, MD - DECEMBER 1:The Montgomery County Council will meet Tuesday to usher in legislation to allow for the prepayment of 2018 property taxes. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post) (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Montgomery County Council, which only two days ago said it would not rush to pass legislation enabling residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes, now plans to hold a special session the day after Christmas to do just that.

The will-they-won’t-they saga began Dec. 19 when Council Member Roger Berliner (D-Potomac-Bethesda) urged the county to pass a law that would allow homeowners to prepay their 2018 property taxes so they could deduct those taxes in full, before a new cap takes effect next year as mandated by a tax law passed by Congress last week.

At the time, Berliner said the council would have to retroactively pass a law in January enabling the county to collect early payments by the end of 2017.

In a matter of days, that plan fizzled, with Council President Hans Riemer (D-At Large), among other lawmakers, noting administrative hassles and legal questions that couldn’t be fully worked out by the end of the year. In an interview Thursday, Riemer said the council would not be moving further on the issue.

Yet Christmas might be coming early for the small slice of wealthy Montgomery County residents eager to file their property taxes by Dec. 31 in the hopes that they can deduct those taxes in full. The law, signed by President Trump on Friday, caps deductions for state, local and property taxes at $10,000.

The council will convene Tuesday to introduce an expedited bill that would authorize the county’s finance department to accept early payments. The session will also include a public hearing, after which Riemer said the council will “act on [the bill] immediately.”

“I think we’re still convinced that it’s not going to be perfect, but I think nevertheless, we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good here,” Riemer said in an interview Saturday afternoon. “We’ve heard from our residents and we are responding.”

Riemer said it was still unclear how the county would address the very issues that caused the Council to pull back on a prepayment proposal in the first place.

For example, the council won’t set the tax rate until the spring and actual tax assessments won’t be issued to residents by the end of the year. Officials and tax experts can’t say for certain whether homeowners can prepay and get deductions on property taxes in jurisdictions that haven’t yet sent out tax bills.

Council members were also concerned about the technical challenges of processing and handling the prepayments, as well as sufficiently notifying the public. On Saturday, Riemer said it was still unknown how many homeowners would try to prepay.

“I’m pretty confident we’ve got the votes,” he said, though it was unclear if all council members had been alerted to the special session.

Residents in the District and Fairfax can prepay their property taxes, according to local officials, so long as they do so properly by the end of the year.