This is a developing story. It will be updated.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled here Wednesday to defend President Trump’s harsh depiction of the city, saying “there are problems in Baltimore, and you can’t sweep them under the rug.”

Carson, a pediatric neurosurgeon who has a long history at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, said the city has to be “willing to address” the problems it faces.

“It’s sort of like a patient who has cancer: you can dress them up and put a nice suit on and try to ignore it, but that cancer is going to have a devastating effect,” he said standing outside of Hollins House, a federally funded housing complex for senior citizens located in the congressional district of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.). “You have to be willing to address that issue if you are ever going to solve it.”

Trump has triggered a firestorm since Saturday by repeatedly attacking Cummings and his majority-black legislative district, which he described on Twitter as a “rodent infested mess” . . . where “no human being would want to live.” He called Cummings “a racist and a bully,” and tweeted that Baltimore, Maryland’s largest city, was a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

Elected officials and residents in Baltimore and across the state expressed outrage and lashed out against Trump, calling him and his tweets racist. Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a frequent critic of the president, said the tweets were “outrageous and inappropriate.”

No state or city officials appeared at the news conference, which was announced Tuesday night and was originally slated to be held on an open lot that belongs to a church, across the street from the eight-story housing development.

Carson aides hastily moved the event to an alley behind the housing complex after Gregory Evans, a member of Morning Star Baptist Church, said no one asked permission to hold an event on the church property.

“This is our property,” Evans told the aides.

As the news conference was redirected several yards away, Evans said the HUD secretary was trespassing, and if the federal government wanted to hold the event there, it should have asked the church. “There was no permission granted,” he said.

Evans said he did not want to address Trump’s tweets but said it is “obvious” the federal government has not done enough to help the city. “You can see the dilapidated housing,” he said.

Cummings chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which has been holding an array of hearings to investigate Trump administration policies, including reports of inhumane treatment at migrant detention centers.

His district includes both poor and more affluent areas of Baltimore and parts of Baltimore and Howard counties. It is a relatively wealthy and highly educated area.

Carson, a pediatric neurosurgeon, rose to prominence largely from his work at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The only African American member of Trump’s Cabinet, he has forcefully defended the president and his policies. This week was no different.

On Monday, hours after the Rev. Al Sharpton chided Trump for his “bigoted and racist” remarks and for having a “particular venom for blacks and people of color,” Carson appeared on Fox News to defend the president’s depiction of Baltimore.

As a doctor, Carson said, he had faced a “horrible dilemma” when he operated on children from poor parts of the city. He said he did not want to send the children back to East Baltimore homes that were “infested with rats and roaches and ticks and mold and lead and violence.”

Carson also rejected critics who have called Trump’s tweets racist, citing rising wages and a drop in the unemployment rate, the president’s efforts to help the manufacturing sector and his embrace of prison reform.

“All of these things are happening,” Carson said. “These are not things that a person who is a racist would do.”

Before attacking Cummings, Trump lashed out at four first-term Democratic congresswomen, all people of color, suggesting that they should “go back” to where they came from.

