Prince George’s County executive candidate Donna F. Edwards filed her most recent campaign finance report Saturday — four days after the deadline — documenting that she raised $138,422 and loaned herself $180,000 from Jan. 11 to May 15.

State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks, who is Edwards’s leading rival, took in $296,239 during the same reporting period. With four weeks to go until the June 26 Democratic primary, Edwards has $240,883 on hand, compared with $848,325 for Alsobrooks.

Eighty-five percent of Edwards’s contributions were for less than $150, and approximately 30 percent came from within the county, according to the reports. About 80 percent of Alsobrooks’s donations were from Prince Georgians, and records showed 73 percent were from small-dollar donors.

Seven other candidates are also competing in the primary, which in deep-blue Prince George’s is tantamount to the general election. Early voting begins June 11.