Officials stopped short of making the sort of dramatic changes — including requiring the quick release of officer names and body camera footage after police uses of force — passed by the D.C. Council last week, saying they would seek community input and work with the police chief and union as they moved forward.

“We will take our time and be measured,” County Council Chair Todd M. Turner (D-District 4) said as he opened a virtual discussion that included the council, Alsobrooks (D), Police Chief Hank Stawinski and police union president Angelo Consoli.

Officials said the suburb has made dramatic improvements in terms of police-community relations since the 1990s, when complaints about excessive force led to a federal consent decree that lasted until 2004. But they also spoke, at points in deeply personal terms, about the changes that must be made for residents to feel safe.

Alsobrooks, who served as the county’s lead prosecutor from 2010 until 2018, said the protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody have touched her personally because of her family history: Her own family arrived in Prince George’s after her great-grandfather was murdered by a white sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina. Her mother, who was 9 years old at the time, was so traumatized that she did not speak for a year, Alsobrooks said.

Several months ago, Alsobrooks said, her older sister was pulled over in the county without cause. For the black community, unpleasant interactions with police are “like a bee sting,” Alsobrooks said — everyone has had one, or knows someone who has.

“I am not only embarrassed by some of the things I’ve seen,” she said, at one point referencing a video from earlier this month of three police officers kicking a handcuffed suspect in Langley Park. “They have angered me, made me irate. The truth is that we can change these things.”

Several members of the majority black council also shared personal stories about their interactions with police, including Sydney Harrison (D-District 9), who said that when he was 16, a Prince George’s police officer pulled a gun on him and called him a racial slur.

“To this day as a 45, almost 46-year-old man, that still creeps into my psyche every now and again, and I feel trauma from it,” Harrison said.

Earlier this year, a Prince George’s police officer who was not wearing a body camera was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally shot a handcuffed suspect in the front seat of his police cruiser.

Alsobrooks said the county’s body camera program is now fully funded and will be rolled out by the end of the year.

She said she wants to reallocate $20 million in funding for a new police training facility to building a facility to treat people struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Health experts are better equipped than police officers, Alsobrooks said, to interact with the 70 percent of people arrested who are intoxicated and the 33 percent of people in the county jail who struggle with mental health.

She said she will convene a task force that will make recommendations in the coming weeks, and she pledged to look further at the budget to see if other alterations should be made. Alsobrooks also said the county is working on a proposal to incentivize police officers to live in the county, which she said builds trust in the community.

Alsobrooks said that she does not want residents who hear calls to “Defund police” to worry that resources will be cut. Public safety, she has said repeatedly, is also “a civil rights issue.”

Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large) said the council has intentionally increased the size of the public safety budget in an effort to decrease crime and improve response times. Those efforts, he said, were in large part successful — though he added that response times in the largely rural southern part of the county are still too slow.

Franklin said the “Defund police” movement — shouted by many who protested in recent weeks and written by Black Lives Matter organizers on 16th Street — needs to be dropped: “We need reform, not defunding.”

Stawinski said he has long been an advocate of increased transparency and accountability, noting that he this year supported a bill that would have allowed some complaints against officers to be publicly disclosed. The bill stalled as advocates clashed with Stawinski about whether the reforms went far enough.

Consoli, the union president, thanked the council for including him in the conversation, noting that many police officers are feeling demoralized right now. “We are light-years ahead of the rest of the country,” he said of the department.

Council member Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1) said he was still grappling with the phrase “Defund the police,” but emphasized that many of the young protesters want more fundamental changes than those that were discussed by the council Tuesday.

He said he applauded the decision to move resources toward mental health and substance abuse treatment and thinks more of those conversations will be necessary. “This is a big issue, and it requires more money than we have,” he said.

In neighboring Montgomery County, lawmakers on Tuesday introduced an expedited bill that sets new restrictions for use of force by the local police department. The proposal has four main tenets: changing the standard for use of deadly force, banning the use of chokeholds, prohibiting officers from striking anyone who is already in handcuffs or other restraints, and mandating that officers intervene if they see a colleague using excessive force.

Council President Sidney Katz (D-District 3) also introduced a separate bill at the request of County Executive Marc Elrich (D) to create a new position for a civilian assistant chief of police, who would oversee a new bureau that oversees community engagement public information.