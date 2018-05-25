

Prince George’s County Council member Mel Franklin. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s Council member Karen R. Toles, right, speaks to colleague Mary A. Lehman in 2017. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Two Prince George’s County Democrats — council members Mel Franklin and Karen R. Toles — have won the backing of five local public safety unions in their bids to fill two new at-large council seats.

Franklin (District 9) and Toles (District 7) have each served the maximum two terms as district council members. They are among 10 candidates vying for the two at-large seats, which were created by a 2016 ballot measure and also have a two-term limit. The public safety unions supporting them represent Prince George’s police, civil employees in the police department, sheriffs, firefighters and corrections officers.

Franklin said in a statement that he worked on the council to devote resources to confront the “near daily wave of violence” that was taking place when he took office in 2010. Toles said she was proud of the council’s public safety record, including passing laws to deter human trafficking.

The other Democratic at-large candidates are former state delegate Gerron Levi, longtime county employee Calvin Hawkins, former member of the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Juanita Culbreath-Miller, Julian Lopez, Reginald Tyer, Melvin Johnson and Jonathan White. Republican Felicia Folarin is also running.

The primary is June 26.