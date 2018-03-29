Maryland state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks (D-Baltimore City), shown in 2009, is charged with taking bribes from an undercover FBI officer posing as a real estate developer. (Glenn Fawcett/AP)

Maryland Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks (D-Baltimore City), who is facing federal corruption charges, submitted a letter of resignation to Senate leadership late Wednesday night.

Oaks, a longtime lawmaker, said in the letter that he decided to step down “to eliminate all clouds that have hovered over the 2018 Legislative Session.”

“Due to any potential concerns or questionable activities on my behalf, it is with deep regret, respect and all my love for Baltimore City, the Maryland General Assembly, its leadership, my legislative colleagues and my constituents in the 41st District, that I resign my position,” Oaks said.

The resignation came the night before Oaks was set to appear in federal court in Baltimore for a motions hearing. His trial is set for April 16.

Oaks is the second Maryland lawmaker embroiled in a federal corruption scandal to resign in the past two years. Former state delegate Michael L. Vaughn (D-Prince George’s) resigned on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. He was later charged and found guilty earlier this month of conspiracy and bribery for accepting cash in exchange for votes to expand liquor sales in Prince George’s County.

Prosecutors allege Oaks agreed to use his power as a legislator to help a real estate developer known as “Mike,” who was interested in a housing development project in Baltimore. The developer turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. According to the indictment, Oaks agreed to help “Mike” in exchange for cash bribes, filing a request for a bond bill with the Maryland Department of Legislative Services to secure funding for the project.

In court filings requesting that fraud charges be dismissed, Oaks asserted that merely requesting a draft of the bond bill did not qualify as an official action because the bill was never introduced or considered by the legislature.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett denied the motion to dismiss on March 20. “Drafting legislation lies at the very heart of a legislator’s official purpose,” Bennett wrote. The judge said that a copy of the completed draft sent to the developer “may establish an implicit agreement to actually introduce the bill.”

Oaks’s federal public defender, Lucius Outlaw, and the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office could not be reached for immediate comment.

Oaks had appeared determined to remain in office despite repeated calls for his resignation from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and some of his colleagues. Last month, he filed for reelection.

Oaks was stripped of his committee assignment last month after the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics found “numerous potential violations of the Maryland Public Ethics Law,” including the misuse of public resources, conflicts of interest, misuse of the prestige of office, improper acceptance of gifts, failure to make required disclosures and failure to register as a lobbyist. The committee took the action after referring to the criminal complaint and “other related documents.”

Oaks, who has served in the General Assembly for 30 years, was charged in federal court on April 7, a Friday. He shocked his colleagues the following Monday, April 10 — the final day of the session last year — when he walked into the Senate chamber and took his seat.

In November, Oaks was indicted on an additional count of obstruction of justice after being accused of trying to tip off someone under federal investigation while cooperating with the FBI.

He lost his seat in the House of Delegates in the late 1980s after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his campaign account. He regained his seat in 1994 and was appointed to the state Senate last year to replace a legislator who stepped down because of ill health.