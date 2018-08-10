Ben Jealous, Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, meets with his volunteers during a day-long campaign event. (Keith Lane/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous is demanding that several television stations in the Baltimore media market take down an advertisement by the Republican Governors Association that labels him a socialist, arguing that the ad is “blatantly false and misleading.”

John J. Temple Jr., an attorney for the Friends of Ben Jealous campaign, sent a letter to WJZ, WMAR, WBFF and WBAL on Thursday saying that the stations “should cease airing this false advertisement immediately” to remain compliant with Federal Communications Commission licensing requirements.

“It is unmistakable that the Republican Governors Association advertisement is both outright false and misleading to your viewers,” Temple’s letter said. “The Republican Governors Association in this advertisement uses selective editing techniques to make the false claim that Mr. Jealous is a socialist, despite clear and repeated evidence to the contrary.”

None of the television stations immediately returned a call seeking comment.

The advertisement, titled “Too Extreme,” is one of several RGA advertisements attacking Jealous that have been running since last month in Baltimore and its suburbs, a region that will play a critical role in Jealous’s bid to unseat Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

The Jealous campaign, which has about $8 million less than Hogan, according to the most recent campaign finance reports filed in June, has not aired any ads.

The RGA uses a portion of a comment Jealous made during an appearance on MSNBC the day after his primary win in which he said: “Go ahead, call me a socialist.” The rest of the quote was “that doesn’t change the fact I’m a venture capitalist.”

Jealous has never called himself a socialist.

Earlier this week, he dismissed the criticism as “name calling” and cited past examples of the term being used to discredit African American leaders.

A spokesman for the RGA said it stands by its ad.

“The request from Ben Jealous fails to point to a single sentence, clause, phrase or word in the advertisement that is false,” Jon Thompson, a spokesman for the RGA said in an email. “Furthermore, Ben Jealous’ words are his own words.”

The request for the removal of the advertisement came a day after Jealous used an expletive when a reporter asked if he identified with the term “socialist,” as Hogan and the RGA were labeling him.