Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous has promised that, if elected, he will honor any deal that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) makes to get Amazon.com to build its second headquarters in the state.

The comments, made after a campaign stop in Montgomery County late Monday, are the first indication that Jealous is on board with efforts to lure the online behemoth’s second North American headquarters to Maryland.

Jealous previously has criticized the negotiations to bring Amazon to Maryland, arguing that the state should invest in retaining and growing start-up companies rather than offering multibillion-dollar incentives to Amazon. (The company’s chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)

The Democratic nominee’s position on Amazon was one of several reasons that Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) has held off on endorsing Jealous. Leggett said some of Jealous’s stances would penalize Montgomery County’s residents.

Jealous’s shift on Amazon was first reported in Bethesda Magazine.

Kevin Harris, a senior adviser to the Jealous campaign, wrote in an email that Jealous “continues to have concerns about the lack of transparency and public notice for the deal.”

Jealous does not believe that this is the best way to grow the state’s economy, “but business leaders need to trust that when they negotiate deals, the state will honor those agreements,” Harris wrote.

A decision on the headquarters, also known as HQ2, is expected to be made this year.

Jealous is in an uphill battle against the Republican governor, trailing Hogan in fundraising and polls.

Two recent ad buys highlight the advantage Hogan has in the race.

The Republican Governors Association released an ad Tuesday defining Jealous as “too extreme.” The ad buy was $1 million. Meanwhile, the Jealous campaign released three ads Tuesday featuring a teacher, small-business owner and nurse who each tout the candidate’s plans to fully fund education, grow the economy and implement a Medicare-for-all program. That ad buy was $150,000.