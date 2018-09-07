President Trump waves to the crowd during a Friday rally in Billings, Mont. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

It was probably only a matter of time before President Trump attacked Maryland Democrat Ben Jealous’s progressive agenda.

During a rally in Montana Thursday night, Trump slammed Jealous’s plan to provide free community college tuition for all Maryland residents, including illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, commonly referred to as “dreamers.”

“In Maryland, the Democrat candidate for governor wants to give illegal aliens free college tuition, courtesy of the American taxpayer,” Trump said as the audience booed. “Come on in, free college.”

However, Jealous, who is in an uphill battle against Republican incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan, is trying to leverage the president’s attack to his own advantage.

“As Donald Trump continues to use hateful rhetoric that seeks to divide us, we need courageous leadership at the state level willing to stand up for Maryland values,” Jealous said in a statement. “I’m calling on Larry Hogan to reject this divisive rhetoric, agree that all Maryland’s children deserve a quality education and publicly reject Donald Trump’s efforts to campaign for him.”

Ben Jealous speaks after claiming victory in the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary election on June 26. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Jealous, who in 2012 helped lead an initiative to allow dreamers to receive in-state tuition at the state’s colleges and universities, announced last month that he wants the state to cover the cost of community college tuition. According to estimates, it will cost $3 million to cover an estimated 700 undocumented immigrants.

Last month, a Hogan campaign spokesman would not comment on whether the governor would support such a plan.

Instead, campaign spokesman Scott Sloofman said Jealous wanted to hand out “free stuff faster than Jos A. Banks at a Labor Day suit sale” and that Hogan was “taking responsible and affordable steps to expand higher education opportunities through community college scholarships for those who need it most.”