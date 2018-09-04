Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous wants to create a state fund to reimburse teachers who often pay for school supplies out of their own pockets.

Jealous announced the proposed Teacher School Supply Fund on Monday, the first day of school in Maryland.

Teachers “shouldn’t have to be pulling money out their pockets,” Jealous said outside of a Baltimore City school.

According to the National Education Association, starting salary for Maryland public school teachers averages $44,675, higher than Virginia but lower than teachers in the District.

The state teachers union says that the average teacher in Maryland makes one of the lowest salaries when compared with the state median household income.

Teachers can receive a $250 federal tax deduction for classroom supply spending. But Jealous, who has been endorsed by the state teachers union and is calling for a 29 percent increase in teacher pay, said a mechanism needs to be in place so that teachers can get “reimbursed more and reimbursed sooner.”

The fund would rely on voluntary donations by Maryland taxpayers, who could choose to direct a portion of their state tax refunds to the cause. Similar funds are already in place for the Chesapeake Bay, public campaign financing and services for the developmentally disabled.

A report by the National Center for Education Statistics released in May found that 94 percent of teachers spend an average of $479 a year to pay for classroom supplies, such as pens, paper, tissues and snacks. About 7 percent of teachers spend more than $1,000 a year.