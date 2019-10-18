Jealous was among nearly a dozen names floated as possible candidates to succeed Cummings. The others include: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the congressman’s wife and chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party; Del. Nick Mosby; and his wife, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby; former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake; Del. Talmadge Branch; and state Sens. Jill P. Carter, Antonio L. Hayes and Cory V. McCray.

Jealous said it is “too early” to discuss who he would prefer to jump into the race or to whom he would offer his support.

After his unsuccessful bid for governor, Jealous launched a Baltimore-based investment firm called 20X Ventures. Jealous started the “social impact investing and advisory firm” in January. He has also been hired as a consultant for Juul — he is one of several leaders with ties to the black community brought on by the fast-growing e-cigarette company.

Earlier this year, Jealous ruled out a run for Baltimore mayor.

