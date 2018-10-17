A Maryland Republican leader has filed an ethics complaint against Democratic congressional candidate Jesse Colvin, accusing the political newcomer of wrongfully claiming a tax deduction on a D.C. rental property his wife owns and failing to report income from it.

Baltimore County GOP Chairman Alfred Mendelsohn submitted the complaint last week to the Office of Congressional Ethics, alleging potential violations in Colvin’s public disclosure forms, which are required for candidates for federal office.

The lack of disclosure makes Colvin “unfit to hold any elected office, let alone as a Member of Congress,” Mendelsohn wrote in the complaint.

Colvin, 34, is a former Army intelligence officer who is mounting a robust challenge to Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), a staunch conservative who has led Maryland’s deep-red 1st Congressional District since 2011.

The district, whose boundaries were redrawn after the 2010 Census, is largely considered a safe Republican seat. But Colvin has amassed a large volunteer corps and bipartisan endorsements, tapping into frustration with Harris’s rhetoric and support for President Trump. He raised more than three times as much money as Harris this summer, eclipsing the congressman’s overall fundraising.

[Meet the Democrat challenging Maryland’s only Republican in Congress]



Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) (Bill Clark/AP)

Colvin spokesman Sam Schneider called the ethics complaint a big “nothing burger,” saying federal guidelines allow for exemptions of spousal assets from disclosure forms if they meet certain criteria.

“This is a baseless ploy by a career politician trying to distract from the real issues at hand,” Schneider said in a statement. “People should see it for what it is — a false accusation and a red herring.”

Harris said he is “concerned” about Colvin’s integrity in light of the allegations but is focused on talking about his own record in Congress. “I will leave it to the appropriate government agencies that conduct investigations into such matter to determine what infractions have been made,” Harris said in a statement.

Mendelsohn accused Colvin of failing to disclose that his wife is the co-owner of a $645,000 condominium in the District’s trendy H Street corridor that could be generating thousands of dollars in rental income. Jordan Kaye Colvin, a former D.C. police officer and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), co-owns the condominium with her father.

The complaint says the condo was listed for rent on Zillow last summer and again this summer and fall, for amounts ranging from $3,200 to $4,100 a month, and that public records show someone other than the Colvins living there for part of 2017 and 2018.

Schneider said Jordan Colvin lost money on the condo in 2017 and 2018. Jesse Colvin does not own the condo, has not put any of his income into it and did not expect to derive any income from it when he filed his forms, Schneider said.

His disclosure forms, which were filed late because of what Schneider has said was an oversight, do not list rental income from the property. In response to a question about whether he had left off any exempted property belonging to a spouse, Colvin checked “no.”

[Va. congressional candidates tangle over residency in first debate]

Although neither the Colvins nor Jordan Colvin’s father claims the condo as a primary residence, D.C. property tax records show that the Kayes still receive a homestead tax exemption on the property that saved them $146,700 in 2017 and 2018. The exemption is supposed to apply only to properties where the owner lives.

Jesse and Jordan Colvin, who now runs a nonprofit organization for veterans, lived together in the condo for a short time after they were married in December 2016, Schneider said. They now live in Perry Hall, in Baltimore County, the campaign said.

A spokeswoman for the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue, which regularly audits properties that may be illegally receiving tax savings, said the agency is reviewing the information from Mendelsohn’s complaint. If found to be in violation, the Colvins could face penalties.

Mendelsohn also accused the Colvins of renting the condo without the required business and occupancy licenses. A search of public databases for those licenses did not reveal either Colvin’s or his wife’s name.

Because the Office of Congressional Ethics has jurisdiction over current members of Congress, not candidates, no federal investigation will be triggered by the information Mendelsohn submitted, officials said.

A complaint of this nature would likely fall to the House Committee on Ethics, which manages financial disclosures. Mendelsohn said he plans to send the documents to the committee.