Alsobrooks, who was the top prosecutor in Prince George’s for eight years, said the Violence Against Women Act, which Biden championed, helped protect the victims of domestic violence whom she represented.
“His leadership style is one that I aspire to each day, which is based on enduring compassion for those we serve, the innate desire to give back to the communities we love, and the determination to ensure that when our terms of office have ended, we have left the government better than we found it,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.
In neighboring Washington, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) endorsed and actively campaigned for Bloomberg, including rallying support for him at the polls on Tuesday. She tweeted Wednesday that she was “glad to see” Bloomberg endorse Biden, but stopped short of endorsing the former vice president.
“Keep up the #JoeMentum,” she wrote.
Alsobrooks, whose supporters want her to run for Maryland governor in 2022, was backed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) when she ran for county executive in 2018. Alsobrooks said in an interview last month that she was still deciding who to back in 2020.
Black voters, ‘Whole Foods moms’ and an anti-Trump base: Biden builds coalition that could boost Democrats in November