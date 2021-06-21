“What I am proposing is a fundamental change in the approach to governing in Maryland, where evidence of effectiveness and what actually works is the central principle behind what gets funded,” Baron said in an interview in advance of his announcement. “That is very different than how government currently functions.”
High on his agenda as governor would be creating a program pairing struggling first- and second-graders with retirees and recent college graduates for one-on-one tutoring. Baron said studies have shown such interventions can dramatically improve outcomes at that age.
Baron, 58, said he also wants to add funding for workforce training programs shown to be most effective. He said he would focus on growing sectors, like information technology and health care, and have the government pay for training while the businesses pay for internships.
Baron most recently served as the vice president of evidence-based policy at Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy based in Houston. He worked for the Defense Department during the administration of President Bill Clinton and says he was proud to be appointed to various boards and commissions by both Republicans and Democrats in subsequent years.
The Coalition for Evidence-Based Policy “wound down its operations in the spring of 2015,” according to its website.
Baron said he plans to take no money from corporations or special interests during the gubernatorial campaign. He lives with his wife, Jessica. They have two sons.
The other Democrats who have officially launched gubernatorial campaigns include author and activist Wes Moore, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. education secretary John B. King Jr., former Montgomery County Council candidate Ashwani Jain, Baltimore-based business owner and economist Mike Rosenbaum and former attorney general Douglas F. Gansler.
The Democratic primary is June 28, 2022.