In an email to the board on Thursday that alluded to the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police and the protests that have followed, Jones said she wants the plaque removed entirely.

“The past two weeks have reignited our national conversation about the systemic racial injustice that continues throughout the United States of America,” Jones wrote. “This plaque is not a symbol that belongs in our seat of government.

Instead of taking down the plaque, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), a member of the trust, last year suggested removing from it the logo of the Civil War Centennial Commission, which features a Confederate flag, and replacing it with the Maryland flag. His proposal was approved 3 to 1, with Jones the only dissenter.

The plaque reads in part: “In commemorating the centennial of that great struggle between the citizens of the temporarily divided nation in the 1860s the Maryland Civil War Centennial Commission did not attempt to decide who was right and who was wrong . . . it seeks to pay tribute to those who fought and died. As well as to the citizens who, during the Civil War, tried to do their duty as they saw it.”

Jones said the wording inappropriately honors Confederate soldiers and their motivations.

“History clearly tells us that there was a right and a wrong side of the Civil War,” Jones wrote to the board last year. She called the plaque’s language, which was written during the height of the civil rights movement, “an affront to people of color” and said her board colleagues “missed the point” by allowing the inscription to remain.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), who joined the board in January after succeeding Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), said in an email Thursday that he supports the plaque’s removal.

A spokeswoman for Rutherford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rutherford said last year that the Confederate flag was a “divisive symbol” that “had no place in this or any State House.” He said removing it was a way to “represent our history appropriately . . . It is important that we remember, and teach future generations that ours was a divided state.”

