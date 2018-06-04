An Anne Arundel Circuit Court judge on Monday denied a request from Maryland gubernatorial candidate Valerie Ervin to reprint millions of ballots so they would include her name at the top of the ticket.

Judge William C. Mulford II ruled that Linda H. Lamone, the administrator of the State Board of Elections, acted appropriately when she decided last month that there was not enough time to make new ballots after Ervin’s late entry into the governor’s race.

Ervin (D) launched her campaign on May 17, a week after the death of her running mate, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. She filed a lawsuit against the state last week asking the court to require the elections board to either reprint the ballots before the June 26 Democratic primary or affix stickers on them to reflect her name and the name of her new running mate, Marisol Johnson.

Elections officials say they will make the situation clear to voters using signs and notices online, on social media and on sample ballots.

Mulford apologized to Ervin during a lengthy hearing Monday and told her that he sympathized with her situation. But he said he believed ordering the state board to make additional changes three weeks before the primary could lead to “chaos.”

“I just can’t imagine turning this election upside down,” he said.

Ervin, a former Montgomery County Council member, said she has been on a “long and emotional journey. . . . We still have to have a conversation about our next steps . . . but we’re not done.”

She said it was too soon to say whether she would appeal the decision.

“I still believe that the voters lost today,” Ervin told reporters outside of the courtroom. “I believe that the mitigation for putting a sign in a voting booth does not go far enough.”

In addition to informing voters about Ervin’s candidacy ahead of Election Day, election judges and volunteers will notify voters at the polls that a vote for Kamenetz-Ervin would count as a vote for Ervin-Johnson, using an asterisk and posted signs to make people aware, officials say.

Ervin said it is not enough. “We really do believe that voters are going to be confused, and we need to do everything we can to support their right to vote and to be clear about who it is that they’re voting for,” she said.

At one point during his decision, Mulford spoke directly to Ervin, who testified on her own behalf, telling her that he would “love to order reprinting” or to order the stickers.

“Ms. Ervin, I find myself sitting and wishing I could do things that I can’t,” Mulford said.

He said that his hands were essentially tied, bound by a May 2 ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals in a case involving former state senator Nathaniel Oaks (D-Baltimore City), who dropped his reelection bid after pleading guilty to bribery. The court denied a request to have ballots reprinted to remove Oaks’s name.

Mulford disagreed with an assertion by Ervin’s lawyer, Mariana C. Cordier, that Lamone “dragged her feet” on the ballot issue. He said Lamone contacted the vendor about the specialized paper needed for the ballot and was told that it would not be available for delivery until June 11 or June 14. Early voting begins June 14.

Mulford said state law requires Lamone to reprint the ballots if there is “sufficient time.” He said the evidence showed that Lamone’s actions were reasonable, and he suggested that the state legislature may need to revisit Maryland’s election laws.