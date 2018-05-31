An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge has refused to order the Maryland State Board of Elections not to use ballots for the June 26 Democratic primary that list Valerie Ervin as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Judge Laura Sue Kiessling scheduled a hearing for Monday on whether the state must change its ballots to reflect that Ervin has replaced her former running mate, the late Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz, at the top of the ticket.

Kamenetz died unexpectedly May 10. Ervin, a former member of the Montgomery County council and school board, took his place on the ballot, and tapped former Baltimore County school board member Marisol Johnson as her running mate.

The Ervin-Johnson campaign filed a request for a temporary restraining order on Tuesday. Attorney Mariana Cordier said Thursday that she did not expect the judge to grant the request, but the petition was necessary to expedite a court date. Early voting begins June 14.

In a May 29 letter in response to the legal filing, the elections board said officials would post signs at polling sites and booths and use social and other media to make voters aware of the new Ervin-Johnson ticket.

The decision not to reprint was “based on the lack of availability of sufficient quantities of the specialized ballot paper stock and the operating schedule of the mill from which such paper is sourced,” the letter said.

Cordier contends that the board has enough time to reprint the ballots and says that the notification plan does not comply with state law. Appearing before the elections board Thursday, she said a decision not to reprint ballots could “detrimentally impact the integrity of the election.”

If the ballots cannot be reprinted, Cordier said, the board should instruct elections officials to affix stickers to the ballots with the correct names of the candidates.

But the elections board letter said that option, too, is not doable.

“It would be impossible to reprint the ballots in advance of the primary election. Nor will it be possible to ‘correct’ the printed ballots with stickers reflecting the Ervin-Johnson candidacy, since the uniform voting system currently in use across the State cannot accommodate stickers,” the letter said. “Litigation will not change either of these facts.”