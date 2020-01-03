“I don’t want some senior citizen swindled before now and the trial,” Nichols said during a Dec. 20 hearing when Wayland also did not appear. “He does have quite a record.”

Nichols said during the Dec. 20 hearing that court records did not indicate Wayland had been informed that he need to be present in court, so he called another hearing for Friday Jan. 3. When Wayland failed to appear Friday, Nichols issued the warrant.

Wayland, 52, did not respond to requests for comment. He said during his Dec. 13 arraignment that he planned to retain attorney Charles Lazar. Lazar did not respond to requests for comment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Drew Grigg said in court that he asked Lazar to inform him if he took Wayland on as a client but has not heard from Lazar since last month.

Duckett, a school aide whose story was the subject of a Post article in November, said she thought she was paying Wayland to obtain a loan modification on the house she had worked two jobs for most of her life to afford. She said she trusted Wayland, who had been recommended by a friend.

But Wayland is not a registered lawyer in Maryland and had been banned by regulators since 2014 from providing mortgage assistance in the state. He directed Duckett to stop making mortgage payments, started picking up her mail from the bank and then stopped responding to her messages, she said.

She started opening her mail from the bank and learned that her house had long ago been sold. She was evicted and moved in with her son in November.

State officials in 2014 barred Wayland from providing mortgage services and ordered him to pay $62,000 to 17 clients he charged in advance for loan modifications they never received. It has been illegal since 2010 to take upfront payments for mortgage services in the United States.

