Map: Where to vote early in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Voting guides: D.C. | Maryland | Virginia • How to vote: D.C. | Maryland | Virginia

D.C.: Confused by the crowded at-large D.C. Council race? Here’s where the candidates stand on key issues. | Meet 15 candidates running for the D.C. State Board of Education | D.C.’s poorest wards won’t have voting ‘supercenters,’ despite long lines in primary

Maryland: Half of Maryland voters plan to choose mail-in ballots, poll finds | Majority of Marylanders support major police overhaul, poll finds

Virginia: Federal judge extends Virginia voter registration through Thursday | Trump can’t stop tweeting about ever-bluer Virginia and its governor. But his campaign is quiet on TV. | No TV ads, no presidential visits: Virginia’s era as a swing state appears to be over

Are you running into voting problems? Let us know here.

Mail-in voting: Absentee ballots vs. mail-in ballots | Google allows misleading ads on mail-in voting to remain | How to prevent your mail ballot from being rejected | Why the USPS wanted to remove hundreds of mail-sorting machines | Can FedEx and UPS deliver ballots?

Show More