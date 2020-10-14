West, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, launched an independent campaign for the White House this year that many view as a spoiler effort to siphon Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden in swing states.
In deeply Democratic Maryland, Biden leads Trump by more than 30 percentage points, recent polling shows.
Republicans lawyers and operatives in at least a half-dozens states have backed West’s efforts. West sued Virginia last month in an attempt to get his name on the ballot. He has been ousted in several states because of paperwork issues.
In Maryland, West’s affidavit as a write-in order has no issues and has been accepted, said Jared DeMarinis, director of candidacy and campaign finance for the Maryland Board of Elections.