Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz (D) when he launched his gubernatorial campaign in September. (Brian Witte/AP)

Family, friends and much of Maryland’s political class will gather at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation on Friday for the funeral of gubernatorial candidate and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died suddenly Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.

The 2 p.m. funeral service will be livestreamed here.

Kamenetz, a 60-year-old husband and father of two teenage boys, was one of seven major Democratic hopefuls vying for the party nomination to challenge incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in November.

He spent more than 24 years in public office, first as a council member in Baltimore County, where he grew up working the cash register in his father’s drugstore in Lochearn, Md., just outside Baltimore. He was elected county executive in 2010.

Kamenetz was known for healthy eating habits, and his death was unexpected. It will inevitably shift the dynamics of the June 26 primary contest. Kamenetz had amassed more money than the rest of the field, according to most recent campaign finance reports, and was poised to launch television ads in the Baltimore and Washington suburbs during the final two weeks of the race.

The hard-charging public servant got his first job out of law school as a prosecutor in the Baltimore City state’s attorney’s office in 1982. An outspoken defender of undocumented immigrants who also touted his record of improving public schools, he served a total of four terms on the council before winning the office of county executive.

Kamenetz fell ill early Thursday at his Owings Mills home and headed to a nearby fire station with his wife, Jill.

Once there, he told a 911 operator he was experiencing tightness in his chest. He then became unresponsive.

Emergency personnel attempted to treat Kamenetz but could not revive him. He was taken to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m.

Hogan, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and many other elected officials and dignitaries from across the state are expected to attend Kamenetz’s funeral.