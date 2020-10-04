His mission is to harness anti-racism solidarity into an organized movement that can push the Maryland General Assembly in a deeply Democratic state into approving wholesale changes to institutions. Among them: more money for schools in poorer neighborhoods and historically Black colleges, an economic recovery that focuses on building a more fair economy and aggressive policies to address climate change.

AD

AD

“We need more than hashtag activism,” King said in an interview. “This could be Maryland’s New Deal moment.”

The new group, a political nonprofit called Strong Foundation Maryland, has other Obama administration alumni on its board of directors, King said. Denis McDonough, Obama’s former chief of staff, and Cecilia Muñoz, Obama’s former domestic policy adviser, are part of the effort to help offer policy ideas and mobilize residents to pressure state lawmakers to pass them.

Other liberal groups, emboldened and expanded after the election of President Trump in 2016, have long lobbied for similar policy changes. The 2018 elections produced a further leftward shift in the General Assembly, which represents an electorate where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1. The legislature passed a far-reaching, $4 billion annual plan to revamp schools earlier this year, but Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed it because of the cost.

AD

AD

King said his mission is to accelerate the work already underway. He said he hopes to enhance the lobbying might of the cause, function like a think tank to offer policy ideas and recruit more people into a grass-roots push for legislation.

“Moments of crisis demand bold, visionary and collective action,” King said in a statement announcing the effort. “Now is the time to restructure and reimagine Maryland’s policies, institutions and systems because we simply cannot afford to go back to the pre-COVID status quo.”

King will keep his day job as president and chief executive of the Education Trust, a nonprofit that addresses racial disparities in schools nationwide. Strong Foundation Maryland hired as its executive director Alice Wilkerson, a 15-year Annapolis veteran. A former legislative staffer and later a lobbyist, Wilkerson was involved in legalizing medical marijuana and same-sex marriage as well as repealing the state’s death penalty.

Strong Foundation Maryland will join a number of other liberal groups lobbying state lawmakers, and its mission partly overlaps with what the General Assembly’s presiding officers, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), have laid out as key 2021 priorities.

AD

AD

Already, state lawmakers convened committees and work groups to draft proposals for 2021 to change how police are disciplined, create “long-term housing stability,” adjust tax laws that benefit corporations and change the state’s vote-by-mail program. Several lawmakers have pushed aggressively for an overhaul of police discipline, more expansive climate policies and job programs over the past few years.

Progressive Maryland, one of the most prominent liberal groups, raised money and aired ads this summer to pressure the legislature’s leadership and Hogan to convene a special session to immediately address a looming eviction crisis, caused by the pandemic and disproportionately harming people of color.

Jones and Ferguson declined to accede to Progressive Maryland’s push for a special session. In a Sept. 17 letter to colleagues explaining why, they wrote, “You all know that passing legislation is not the same as branding a slogan.”

AD

AD