Kopp announced her plans to step down in a letter to the General Assembly, which will vote on her replacement.
“After these five decades of public service in Annapolis, it is time for me to invest more attention and energy in my wonderful family and community, who have made this all possible,” the letter reads. “I have cherished the opportunity to serve and believe that, working together, we have made a real contribution to the benefit of our state and fellow citizens. Maryland is strong; a model of good, prudent fiscal management and investment.”
In a statement, Kopp described serving in the role as “a great privilege, as well as a terrific challenge.”
As treasurer, Kopp sits on the powerful Board of Public Works, a three-member panel made up of the treasurer, governor and comptroller that oversee state spending. Over the past six years, Kopp has often found herself at odds with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), including her objection over the approval of the first contract to design toll lanes for the Beltway. In her role, Kopp also has served as the state’s top representative with bond rating agencies and banking firms, and is responsible for receiving, depositing, investing and distributing state funds.
Top elected officials praised Kopp for her work during her tenure, describing her as a model public servant.
Hogan said Kopp leaves “an incredible legacy of strong financial stewardship, which has helped assure our coveted AAA bond rating year after year.”
“From staffer, to delegate, to statewide treasurer for two decades, Nancy has kept the state’s fiscal house in order,” House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) tweeted.
Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery), who represents the same district Kopp once served, said “her impact on the state’s finances, school construction and enviro policy in particular cannot be overstated.”