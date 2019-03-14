Crab pickers at Lindy’s Seafood, on Hoppers Island on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Lindy’s Seafood faced a shortage of workers last summer because of limits on visas for seasonal laborers. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday pressed Trump administration officials to grant more work visas to immigrants, arguing seasonal laborers are a pillar of the Chesapeake Bay’s seafood industry.

Hogan, a moderate Republican weighing a 2020 primary challenge to President Trump, wrote to Cabinet secretaries that continuing to cap the seasonal visas that have been used by hundreds of migrant crab pickers for decades “could permanently damage Maryland’s seafood industry, causing . . . iconic family businesses to close and having a devastating impact on jobs in our state.”

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Hogan argued that each of the roughly 500 seasonal crab pickers who used to migrate to Maryland’s Eastern Shore generate 2.5 jobs for U.S. citizens. He cited a University of Maryland study and said the loss of those jobs, in turn, “threaten the livelihoods of commercial crabbers and waterman.”

The Trump administration has imposed new caps on the H-2B visa program and begun awarding them in a lottery, rather than the first-come, first-served basis that had been in place before.

Maryland’s crab processing houses last year reported they could secure only a fraction of the visas needed to operate their plants and supply wholesale, freshly picked seafood for crab cakes and other Chesapeake Bay staples.



Several companies said they offered jobs — and training — to locals, but they could not field enough workers willing to do the monotonous and labor-intensive work of stripping meat from steamed crabs for eight hours a day. Some operations shut down completely, others contemplated moving to Mexico, where a ready supply of trained laborers already existed.

Hogan’s letter said Maryland’s $355 million seafood industry could not survive those conditions for a second year. His office also produced a five-minute video featuring Maryland watermen saying their livelihoods would be damaged if crab pickers were not permitted to return before the crab season begins April 1.

In response to an outcry from businesses last year, the Trump administration allowed a one-time increase of 15,000 H-2B visas in midsummer.

The president promised in January to allow more seasonal farmworkers into the country, but he did not address the seasonal laborers, like crab pickers, who use the H-2B visas.

