The Feb. 4 primary will likely decide who fills the vacancy created by the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who represented a heavily Democratic district that includes much of Baltimore and swaths of Howard and Baltimore counties.

Thirty-two candidates have filed to run, including eight Republicans. Among them are Kweisi Mfume, who held the congressional seat before Cummings; policy consultant and former state party chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is Elijah Cummings’s widow; four state lawmakers; and a candidate who was a longtime aide to Rep. Cummings.

Higginbotham, 62, said he will formally kick off his campaign Thursday evening.

Like others running for the seat, Higginbotham said he would work to continue Elijah Cummings’s legacy, protecting voting rights and expanding criminal justice reform to address wrongful incarceration and disproportionate sentencing based on race, as well as encourage smooth reentry to the community after incarceration.

“I’m really sick and tired of the injustice that I’m seeing not only in the 7th congressional district but around the country,” he said in an interview. “I teach about racial equality and gender equity and constitutional issues dealing with due process. I see the country going backward and I’m sick and tired of it.”

Higginbotham was born in Pittsburgh and went to high school in Los Angeles. He has spent 32 years as a law professor. He has written several books and is a frequent guest on on cable news.

