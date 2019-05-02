Federal agents remove items from the home of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh as they execute a search warrant on April 25. (John Strohsacker/Getty Images)

An attorney for embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference to make an “important announcement” related to the mayor.

Pugh (D), a former state senator, has been under public scrutiny for weeks over revelations that she was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by entities that do business with the city and state for her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Federal investigators on April 25 seized records from two homes Pugh owns, her City Hall office and a nonprofit tied to her.

Investigators also searched the apartment of a former top aide. As the searches unfolded, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who had previously called for a state investigation of the mayor, joined other top state and city officials in demanding that she quit.

At first, Pugh called questions about her book deals — which included lucrative sales to the University of Maryland Medical Systems, on whose board she sat — a “witch hunt.” She later issued a public apology and referred to her financial arrangement with UMMS as a “regrettable mistake.”

Pugh has been on leave and out of public view since April 1, for what her aides have described as health reasons.



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addresses a gathering during the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston in 2018. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The news conference was announced by the office of her attorney, Steven D. Silverman. It will take place at his law firm in downtown Baltimore.

Schwartzman reported from Baltimore.

