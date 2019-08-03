Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and the wife of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. (Brian Witte/AP)

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and wife of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, blasted Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in a newsletter to supporters, describing the governor’s responses to President Trump’s tweets on Baltimore as “half-hearted” and “unacceptable.”

In the email sent to supporters late Friday, Rockeymoore Cummings said Hogan and Trump “are two sides of the same coin when it comes to marginalizing under-served communities.”

She criticized Hogan for policy stances she said have hurt Baltimore, including refusing to release budgeted money to pay for summer jobs for teens and for redevelopment in distressed areas. She also lambasted his 2015 decision to cancel a long-planned $2.9 billion Red Line light-rail project. The state had to return $900 million in federal money allocated to the project.

A spokesman for Hogan did not immediately return a call for comment.

Hogan said previously the light-rail project was too costly. While the governor has said he supports some initiatives the Democratic-controlled legislature tried to fund, he said the money needed to be saved in case of an economic downturn.

Several elected officials across the state criticized the governor for his initial response to Trump’s tweets a week ago. Hogan’s spokesman released an initial statement that “more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere.”

Since then, the governor has described as “outrageous and unacceptable” Trump’s tweets calling Baltimore a “rodent infested mess” and a place where “no human being would want to live.”

In national television appearances this week, Hogan said he wanted to figure out ways to fix Baltimore’s problems rather than engage in a Twitter war.

Rockeymoore Cummings also took aim at Trump, calling his tweets “outrageous and offensive.”

She said the president not only defamed “a great American city,” but “he’s nakedly using racism as a political strategy” to win reelection.

Cummings (D-Md.) was scheduled to make his first public appearance Saturday since Trump’s remarks.

The round of tweets started the morning of July 27 when Trump tweeted that Cummings’s district is more dangerous than the U.S. and Mexico border, calling it the “Worst in the USA.”

Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, defended himself a few hours later, tweeting that it is his “moral duty to fight for” his constituents.

On Tuesday, Trump lashed out again as he told reporters that Baltimore residents “living in hell” have thanked him. He did not provide specifics.

On Fox News on Thursday, Hogan said while Cummings isn’t entirely to blame, the congressman could do more to help.

Trump also tweeted about a break-in at Cummings’s home. News broke Friday of the break-in, leading Trump to tweet: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” The president was later chided by former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and politicians on both sides of the political divide.

Cummings has represented the district since 1996.

