A week after raising the concerns, Anita Bailey, Blake Fetrow and John Marshall, who worked as chief attorneys in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, respectively, and Lisa Sarro, a supervising attorney in Anne Arundel, were fired, according to current and former attorneys with the pro bono law firm.

More than 125 former employees of Legal Aid have called on the leadership to reinstate the four attorneys.

The union that represents staffers also is calling for Bailey, Fetrow, Marshall and Sarro to be brought back. The union said the action, which it also described as apparently retaliatory, has undercut morale at the law offices and wiped out decades of legal experience at an agency filled with young lawyers.

“We were all just appalled,” said Emily Harris, a former staff attorney who worked for three years at an office that serves Prince George’s and Howard counties. “When you have upper management firing top attorneys for caring about staff safety, it highlights the issue and sends a message to let you know you’re disposable.”

The upheaval at Legal Aid comes as advocates worry about an expected surge in evictions, bankruptcies and other legal cases in which poor clients are likely to seek help from the organization.

It also highlights tensions over reopening plans in the workplace as employers move to return to a degree of normality during the pandemic.

Wilhelm H. Joseph, the executive director of Maryland Legal Aid, and Gustava E. Taler, the chief operating officer, did not return calls seeking comment.

In a letter to the Maryland Legal Aid board, the former employees said the lead attorneys had “questioned MLA’s insistence on an inflexible paint-by-the-numbers approach” and had asked for “more nuanced guidelines,” a request that “appears to have cost them their jobs.”

Jeff Burritt, a former staff attorney in the Montgomery County office, said there has been no official response from board leadership to the letter. Burritt organized a private Facebook page with about 200 members offering support to the attorneys.

“When you lose someone like Lisa and Anita, who have collectively worked for over 45 years, it hurts,” Burritt said. “They know how to mentor and oversee the work. It hurts the staff and it hurts the clients.”

Eleven attorneys signed the initial letter to Joseph, Taler and Gina E. Polley, the deputy chief counsel, asking for changes to the reopening policy, which required in-person intake and 50 percent capacity in the offices.

“We want to think outside the box,” the attorneys wrote. “Chiefs should be given the flexibility to work with their staff members, balancing workloads, adjusting hours, and/or making use of remote technology, in what would truly be practically fair to their staff — not what just appears fair in principle.”

Those concerns also had been raised by the union that represents Legal Aid employees.

One attorney, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared retaliation, said executive staff members were adamant that the offices had to begin taking walk-in clients, a practice that was suspended in March. The chief attorneys wanted to have leeway in how their offices operated.

The attorney said Joseph sent a memo to staffers on July 24 indicating that the four attorneys were no longer employed with Legal Aid and thanked them for their work.

Robert E. McGarrah Jr., a corporate sustainability lawyer who has done pro bono work for the Montgomery County Legal Aid office for two years, said the attorneys’ removal has created chaos at an already tumultuous time.