Democrat Isiah “Ike” Leggett gives the welcome address at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s second inauguration on Jan. 16. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Gov. Larry Hogan has nominated former Montgomery County executive Isiah “Ike” Leggett to serve on the Board of Regents for University System of Maryland, which has been under scrutiny since the death of a varsity football player at its flagship institution last year.

The 17-member board oversees the administration and finances of the 12 institutions that make up the state’s higher-education system, including the University of Maryland in College Park.

Leggett, 74, has long been a Democratic political leader in Maryland. He counts Hogan (R) as a friend, openly praising him during last year’s gubernatorial election even as he reluctantly endorsed Ben Jealous, the Democratic nominee. Leggett delivered the welcome message at Hogan’s second inauguration last month.

His nomination, one of dozens announced Friday by Hogan’s office, is subject to confirmation by the Maryland Senate.

The Board of Regents is charged with finding a successor for university President Wallace D. Loh, who will leave in June 2020 as part of the fallout from the football scandal.

James T. Brady, a former Hogan campaign aide, resigned as chair of the board last year after the panel came under intense public criticism for its decision to retain U-Md. football coach DJ Durkin despite the death of one of his players, Jordan McNair.



Gov. Larry Hogan (R), second from left, rides the Red Line Metro train from the Bethesda station to the Grosvenor/Strathmore station with then-Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett (D), third from left, and Metro chief Paul Wiedefeld, right. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Loh had recommended Durkin’s termination. He announced his retirement after defying the board and firing Durkin.

Retired Lockheed Martin executive Linda R. Gooden is serving as the board’s current chair and has been nominated by the governor to another five-year term.

Read more:

Maryland Board of Regents chair resigns in leadership fight tied to football scandal

Ike Leggett endorses Jealous but says he won’t campaign against Hogan

Ike Leggett’s ‘soft approach’ won applause in 12 years leading Montgomery County

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news