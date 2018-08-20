This sofa was one of several pieces of furniture left on Marblewood Ave. on August 20, 2018. Several business owners said their complaints to the county about trash and dumping have gone largely unanswered. (Rachel Chason/TWP)

The grass in front of Kearney’s Auto Repair is mowed, and cars are parked neatly in its lot. The husband and wife team who began working in the shop nearly four decades ago often eat lunch with customers and offer them rides home.

But outside the boundaries of the carefully organized Prince George’s County business, totaled cars, abandoned furniture and trash clutter Marblewood Avenue in Fairmont Heights.

John Cummins and Linda Kearney, whose father opened the business in 1980, said they have repeatedly complained to the county, but to no avail.

“The laws are on the books, but there is no enforcement,” said Cummins, 70, who offers customers rides home so they don’t have to navigate trash-strewn sidewalks.

For decades, residents in Prince George’s have bemoaned litter in the county. For just as long, officials have tried to do something about it.

Former County Executive Jack. B Johnson had “Gorgeous Prince George’s” signs staked around the county and launched a campaign to pick up trash and plant flowers. County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) has focused on improving data collection and using technology to track litter.



BLADENSBURG, MD - AUGUST 14: Adam Ortiz, director of the Department of Environment, stands in Bladensburg with one of the solar-powered trash cans that the county will deploy in the fall. (Rachel Chason/TWP)

Still, incoming council member Jolene Ivey said litter and illegal dumping were two of the issues raised most frequently when she was door-knocking this campaign season.

Angela Alsobrooks, the Democratic nominee for county executive, was cheered at events when she said she would bring back twice-a-week trash pickup, reversing an unpopular decision to reduce trash collection to weekly that was implemented by Baker as a cost cutting measure.

Alsobrooks, who has promised to focus on quality-of-life issues, will be closely examining how to reduce litter in the county, said her spokesman John Erzen.

“She believes in having pride in where we live,” Erzen said. “One of the ways we help restore that is to help clean up the trash.”

Ivey put it like this: “People want to live in a place that makes them feel proud, and it’s hard to feel that way if you’re surrounded by litter and nasty old mattresses and couches.”

‘Gorgeous Prince George’s’

Standing in front of Kearney’s with his rescue dog on a recent morning, Cummins surveyed the state of Marblewood Avenue.

To his right, there was a pile of wood and a tattered maroon sofa that sagged in front of a “Gorgeous Prince George’s — No Dumping” sign.

To his left, a black Dodge Charger with no license plates was parked in front of a “No parking any time” sign. It was one of more than a dozen abandoned cars on the street that had been tagged by the county officials with green stickers threatening impoundment. But the cars are rarely towed, and the stickers easily pulled off, Cummins said.

“It only gets worse in the afternoon,” he said, shaking his head as he walked his dog inside and explaining that more cars and trash are typically dumped later in the day.

John Santivasci, director of safety and risk at a sheet metal company across the street from Kearney’s, said the number of abandoned vehicles make it difficult to navigate the street and they sometimes block the entrance to his business.

“It’s like the wild West down here,” Santivasci said.

[In Prince George’s, meeting storm water regulations means investing in small, local businesses]

Complaints to the county through the County Click 3-1-1 program and emails to officials — Cummins estimates he has sent 200 in the past four years — have resulted in little improvement, both Santivasci and Cummins said.

The trash problem isn’t limited to Marblewood Ave.

Under Alsobrooks, the state’s attorney’s office has prosecuted 215 illegal dumping cases since 2014, Erzen said.

According to Maryland state law, people convicted of illegal dumping could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $30,000.

The county collects bulk trash if residents make an appointment online, or residents can pay to use the county’s landfills.

Community activist Donnie Arrington, of Landover Hills, said when he drives around his neighborhood, he regularly sees mattresses and couches scattered outside houses.

Arrington said he files between five and eight complaints to the county about trash monthly — and sometimes has filed as many as 15.

“My whole goal is cleaning up our community,” said Arrington, a member of the Prince George’s County Democratic central committee. “I believe a clean community doesn’t invite crime problems.”

County efforts, and community engagement

Adam Ortiz, director of the Department of Environment, said although he recognizes that improvements could be made in terms of enforcement, county staff and community groups “are picking up more trash than we ever have before.”

Since fiscal year 2017, more than 354,000 pounds of trash have been collected from the Anacostia River watershed in Prince George’s — surpassing the amount that is federally mandated to be removed, according to data provided by the Department of Environment. Registered groups can submit the number of trash bags they collect on an app, which has allowed officials to create a map of litter hotspots in the county.

“Our response has been becoming more sophisticated,” Ortiz said. “We’re using technology and partnering more broadly.”

Under Baker, the county has led the state in waste diversion for three years in a row — sending the majority of its waste to recycling and composting facilities.

This fall, the county plans to create an interagency task force that will focus on enforcement, tracking and prevention — including studying why people litter, and how targeted marketing can reduce littering.

The county will also deploy solar-powered compacting trash cans and recycling bins in litter-hot spots.

Ortiz said officials plan to work with council member Deni Taveras (D-District 2), who introduced a bill last month that would create an Environmental Crimes Unit comprised of police officers and staff with the Department of Public Works & Transportation.

But the county can only do so much, said Tiaa Rutherford, the county’s litter reduction program manager. There are 11 county employees charged with removed litter for the county of nearly 1 million people, Rutherford said.

“It’s not possible for us to do it all ourselves as the government,” Rutherford said. “Nor should that be our job . . . we need community engagement.”