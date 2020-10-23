Enough would-be voters have wrongly concluded the boxes won’t accept their ballots that state and local officials have rushed to ameliorate the confusion.

Each of the 400-pound, six-foot-tall structures, which have been placed outside public high schools, libraries and community centers, has a slot for ballots that is shielded from the rain by a plastic flap that pushes open.

Below the slot, there is a separate metal flap with a padlock, which will be used to lock the drop box when voting closes Nov. 3. Until then, however, the padlocks are being used only to hold the metal flap down, ensuring that the slot remains open.

Some voters have mistaken the darkened rain flap and padlock as an indication that the ballot box is locked.

After receiving a “significant” number of inquires, the state board of elections sent out a news release Tuesday clarifying that voters should insert their ballots “in the slot located above the lock as indicated by red arrows,” spokesman David Curley said.

In Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has filmed a video of himself using his finger to push the plastic flap open and telling voters not to be misled by the padlock.

Local election officials in the suburb Thursday began attaching signs on each drop box saying in English and Spanish, “PUSH BALLOT THROUGH RAIN FLAP.”

The county election board has not received an overwhelming number of queries about ballot boxes appearing locked, said board chair Jim Shalleck. But the few that came in have been enough to make officials want to provide additional guidance.

“They’re new to people — I get that,” Shalleck (R) said.

Yvette Aucoin, 54, of Germantown, said she spent over an hour Thursday trying to find a drop box to deposit her ballot.

She first tried going to the Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center, which was among the nine drop box locations that her ballot package said “will be available for use by October 22nd-24th.”

Aucoin said she and two other women she met at the recreation center thought this meant that the drop boxes at these locations would only be available from Thursday to Saturday. It actually means that the drop boxes would be installed at some point during that period, Shalleck said, but not necessarily on the 22nd.

After failing to find a drop box at the recreation center, Aucoin and the two women tried another location before driving to Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, where there has been a drop box since late September.

Aucoin said she was confused by the padlock on the drop box and “poked” at the rain flap, which did not seem to budge. After struggling with the lock and leaving, Aucoin decided to try the drop box at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, five minutes from where she lives. This time, her ballot went through the slot easily, she said.

Shalleck said he was not sure whether there was a specific problem with the rain flap at Blair’s drop box Thursday.

By Friday morning, however, the flap appeared to be working fine. Julio Gonzalez, 77, was among about half a dozen voters who came around 10:30 a.m. Friday to deposit their ballots.

Standing outside the school where his children and grandchildren had been students, Gonzalez scanned the structure, deposited his ballot and walked back to his car in a matter of minutes. He described it as a smooth process.

In retrospect, Aucoin said, some of her confusion might have arisen from never having used a drop box before. “Upon first visual, I saw the arrows pointing toward the door and saw the lock on the door,” she said. “A metal hinged door — that’s what I had in my mind.”

She said she appreciates that the county has added new guidance telling voters to push through the rain flap.

Barbara Nathanson, 65, said she arrived at Blair on Thursday afternoon to find Aucoin and several others struggling with the lock. They told her the drop box was closed, Nathanson said, which prompted her to go to Silver Spring Civic Building, where she deposited her ballot.

“I had the time to go somewhere else,” Nathanson said. “But not everyone did.”

Once installed, all ballot boxes in Maryland are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A list and map of where they are located in Montgomery County are available on the county’s website.

Maryland has seen a nearly tenfold increase in mail-in ballot requests this year compared to 2016, with many voters wanting to avoid voting in person because of the novel coronavirus.