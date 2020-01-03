Then in 2016, he received a warning from officials in Prince George’s: His operation was illegal, they said, and he needed to move or risk a hefty fine.

Vendors say Prince George’s has long been known as the county in the Washington region most hostile to food trucks, even as the industry has flourished in the neighboring District. But local officials are trying to change that, with the county council passing a package of bills last year to make the suburb more food truck friendly, including legislation that goes into effect Friday that will dramatically cut fees that were some of the most expensive in the region.

Council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) said she introduced the bills to promote business and increase the number of food options for residents who have long complained about a dearth of retail in the Washington suburb. Ivey said she grew familiar with the issue before she joined the council, when she was working in the county’s park’s and recreation department.

She remembered learning how few food trucks were willing to operate in the county and experiencing it firsthand when she organized a festival to celebrate Africa in 2018. Despite multiple overtures, no food truck owners accepted her invitation to sell food at the event, saying fees were too high for it to be worth the commute.

“It was a really frustrating experience,” said Ivey, a former state delegate who was elected to the council in 2018. “The more I talked to food truck vendors, the more I wanted to help.”

Roadside street vendors have been illegal in Prince George’s since the 1990s, and there have been periodic crackdowns spurred by officials who worried they brought crime to the county and would hurt its image. But that attitude began to change in recent years, as other jurisdictions embraced food trucks as a trendy options for work lunches and a boon for tourism.

Council member Dannielle Glaros (D-District 3) introduced a bill in 2015 to create “food truck hubs” near transit centers, saying the trucks would be drivers of economic growth in the county. She worked with Ivey on other laws passed this year, including one that will allow municipalities in Prince George’s to regulate the food truck industry on their own and another that will waive all fees for trucks that sell healthy options in food deserts.

The law that takes effect Friday will eliminate fees for businesses applying for food truck licenses — previously $500 for trucks that operated for fewer than 60 days each year and $3,500 for those that operated for more than 60 days per year — and reduce an inspection fee charged by the fire department from $75 to $35.

Many of the ideas came from a working group created in 2015 that involves county agencies and the food truck industry, Glaros said.

“People are feeling more comfortable — they’re starting to embrace the trucks,” Glaros said.

Stackhouse, who lives in Upper Marlboro, said he has tried operating in the hubs but said they don’t provide enough density of business, and the regulations prevent food trucks from coming frequently enough to build a customer base.

Now, he commutes each morning to other Maryland suburbs, the District or Virginia — all of which he said are more food truck friendly than Prince George’s. Sometimes, the drive is as long as an hour and forty minutes.

Stackhouse said the legislation passed last year is a step in the right direction but does not go far enough in making sure food trucks can operate in areas where they can make money. He said he wants the county to allow food truck vendors to partner with businesses outside the hubs if the businesses allow them to set up in their parking lots.

“It’s just backward how this county operates,” he said. “I’d love to operate in Prince George’s, if it were worthwhile.”

Longtime Bowie resident Corries Hardy, who owns a barbecue business, said he would love to start operating in Prince George’s again. He and his wife quit their corporate jobs in 2003 and opened up a food truck in Glendale. Hardy said they made “a boatload of money,” sometimes selling 150 slabs of ribs a day.

They received a warning from officials in 2005 for illegally operating the truck, and so now Hardy commutes 45 minutes each morning to Bethesda to avoid a hefty fine. Business there is good, he said, but not the same as it was in Prince George’s.

Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large) said there are many benefits to having “very nice, high-quality food trucks in targeted food truck hubs,” but he is wary about returning to the situation before the crackdowns, when he remembered seeing rundown trucks parked on the side of the road.

Zack Graybill, co-owner of the popular D.C. Slices food truck and board chair of the local Food Truck Association, said it was almost a joke among vendors about how difficult it is to make money in Prince George’s. But he said he is optimistic about the new laws.

He said food trucks are incubators that can lead to brick and mortar restaurants that will help grow the tax base — a longtime goal of leaders in Prince George’s.

The key to success, he said, will be enforcement. He said there need to be enough county staff available to monitor food trucks and ticket those who do not adhere to county standards to ensure that “bad actors” do not enter the market.

