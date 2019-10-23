A news conference about the 2020 legislative session, which begins in January, is scheduled for after the closed-door caucus meeting.

It remains unclear what Miller (D-Calvert) will say. But the planned announcement is fueling speculation about Miller’s future and hastening the delicate behind-the-scenes campaign to replace him.

“He’s very torn on this decision, and it’s a very personal one,” said Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), one of several senators who have tested the waters to succeed Miller should he resign or step down. “It’s speculation until he makes a decision. … He’s got a health condition. His energy has dropped. There’s some people who encourage him to put health and family first. But I know Mike: He can’t stay still.”

A new Senate president would mean a second seismic shift in leadership in the Maryland General Assembly after the death of longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) in April.

Both men held their positions longer than any other past House speaker or Senate president in state history.

In May, the House of Delegates elected Del. Adrienne A. Jones as speaker after a bitter battle between two other candidates left the Democratic House majority deeply divided. Jones, who is African American, is the first woman and the first person of color to lead either legislative chamber.

The Senate succession battle started quietly, with Miller’s blessing, during the 90-day session that ended in April. It has only ramped up over the past several weeks as lawmakers became increasingly concerned about Miller’s worsening health.

Senators who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk openly about the maneuvering said some potential candidates are brokering deals with members to secure votes.

“People are not only jockeying for the Senate president’s seat, but they are jockeying for other positions, too,” said one senator. “They want to be chair or vice chair — all of that is a part of what people are considering.”

The Senate president is elected by all 47 senators. But the Democrats, who hold 32 of those seats, are expected to unite around whoever captures a majority of votes in their caucus, effectively deciding the winner.

As many as five Democrats have explored a run for Senate president since Miller announced his cancer diagnosis in January. They include Pinsky, Bill Ferguson of Baltimore City, Guy J. Guzzone of Howard County, Nancy J. King of Montgomery County and Douglas J.J. Peters of Prince George’s County.

In recent days, the landscape has shifted, and the field has started to narrow. Two lawmakers said King, chair of the Budget and Taxation Committee and the only woman strongly considering a bid, has decided not to run; several lawmakers said Ferguson and Peters have emerged as top contenders for the demanding job that requires a skilled tactician and formidable political charm.

“If Mike decides not to be president, for all those who want the seat, it’s a little like, be careful what you ask for,” said Sen. Robert Zirkin (D-Baltimore), chairman of the Judicial Proceedings Committee. “It’s hard to play shortstop after Cal Ripken Jr. Whoever comes next will have a challenge.”

Pinsky, King, Guzzone and Peters declined to comment on their potential candidacies; Ferguson did not return phone calls.

As a group, they represent a range of ideological views, experience and reputation.

Pinsky, 69, has served 25 years in the Senate. A liberal Democrat, he is of the same generation as Miller, who is a centrist, but would represent the biggest ideological change if he took control of the chamber.

A former educator and staff member of the Maryland State Teachers Association Affiliate, Pinsky has fought against Gov. Larry Hogan’s push to expand charter schools in Maryland. He has served on the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee throughout his tenure in the Senate, and chaired the committee this year.

Last year, in a sharp rebuke of President Trump, Pinsky sponsored a bill that would have required presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the ballot in Maryland.

Ferguson, 36, is the second-youngest member of the Senate — four decades Miller’s junior. A member of the Senate since 2011, he chaired the Executive Nominations Committee from 2017 to 2018. A lead voice for increased public school funding, he worked for Teach for America in the Baltimore city school system and earned a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law in 2010. He serves as the vice chairman of the Budget and Taxation Committee.

Guzzone, 55, served two terms in the House of Delegates before being elected to the Senate in 2015. Of the potential candidates, Guzzone has the shortest tenure in the Senate. He had previously served two terms on the Howard County Council, and he considered a run for Howard executive before running for Senate.

Guzzone, a member of the Budget and Taxation Committee, is a prolific fundraiser whohas donated tens of thousands of dollars in recent years to his Democratic colleagues, a move that has helped him build relationships.

This year, he served as Senate majority leader after a stint as majority whip. In the House, he was known as a quiet power broker who was often called upon by Busch to handle special projects or issues.

Peters, 55, is a former two-term member of the Prince George’s County Council who was elected to the Senate in 2006. Peters served as majority leader for three years, from 2016 to 2019, and has chaired the Prince George’s Senate delegation.

He serves as chair of the Capital Budget subcommittee. A moderate Democrat, Peters has long been viewed as a mentee of Miller’s. During his tenure, Peters has supported bills to restrict abortion and to increase aid to private schools, positions that have raised concerns for several Democrats in the Senate, which is more liberal than it has ever been.

A former captain in the Army Reserve, he also chaired the Maryland Veterans Caucus for nine years.